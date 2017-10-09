Twitter Blocks Marsha Blackburn Senate Announcement Because of Her Pro-Life Stance

Twitter has blocked a video of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announcing she is running for U.S. Senate because the announcement touted the congresswoman’s opposition to selling baby parts, which the social media giant claimed is “inflammatory.”

Blackburn is deeply revered by the conservative base of the Republican Party. That admiration and affection arises in part from how this pro-life member of the U.S. House takes positions consistent with her Christian faith and values.

advertisement

When the congresswoman announced she was running for the open Senate seat being vacated by moderate Sen. Bob Corker, Blackburn included in her video announcement that she had “stopped the sale of baby body parts.”

This referred to her chairing the House Select Investigative Panel on Planned Parenthood, which was created after the Center for Medical Progress released explosive undercover videos of Planned Parenthood personnel boasting about their collection of body parts from unborn children to sell for medical research.

The remainder of Blackburn’s two-and-a-half minute video announcement showcases her other many conservative credentials, from her ardent opposition to Obamacare, to her perfect record supporting the Second Amendment, to her 100 percent pro-life rating.

“I know the left calls me a wingnut or a knuckle-dragging conservative,” Blackburn says in the video. “And you know what? I say that’s all right.”

“Bring it on,” she declares.

But it appears that Blackburn is having unexpected trouble in sharing her video announcement with voters of her state and potential supporters across the nation.

Twitter explained to vendors through one of its employees on Monday that Blackburn’s pro-life statement about ending the sale of unborn children’s body parts was “deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction,” and therefore that Twitter was blocking the announcement.

Blackburn has now jumped back onto social media, telling her supporters that she is asking for their help in “standing up to Silicon Valley.”

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @kenklukowski.