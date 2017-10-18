SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Says Democrat Congresswoman ‘Totally Fabricated’ His Remarks to Widow of Slain Soldier

trump
AP/Evan Vucci

by Charlie Spiering18 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump challenged the account of a Democratic Congresswoman, who said that he told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that he “knew what he signed up for.”

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof),” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Sad!”

Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida told reporters that Trump called the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson and was “insensitive.” She said that she heard part of the call on speakerphone when she was with the widow.

“Basically he said, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for. But I guess it still hurt.’ That’s what he said,” Wilson told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview.

A White House aide declined to discuss the phone call with the press.

“The president’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private,” a White House official told ABC News.

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x