Clinton Foundation Donations Plummeted Following Hillary’s Election Loss

Donations to the Clinton Foundation have plummeted since Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, according to the organization’s latest tax filings.

The latest tax filings released by the foundation a week ago showed that contributions dropped 42 percent in 2016 from $108 million to $63 million—right around the time Clinton lost last year’s presidential election, according to the New York Post.

Donations tanked by 37 percent in 2015 after the organization tried to fend off allegations that Clinton had used the foundation to engage in pay-to-play schemes with foreign governments.

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee allegedly used the charity to solicit millions of dollars in donations from foreign governments and corporations in exchange for giving these entities favorable treatment while she served as Secretary of State.

The Justice Department announced Monday that the agency is weighing whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate the millions of dollars in Clinton Foundation donations tied to the Uranium One deal, whereby the Obama administration permitted a Canadian company called Uranium One to sell one-fifth of America’s uranium to Russia in 2010.

Clinton, while Secretary of State, rubber-stamped the Russian purchase of Uranium One’s U.S. assets while many company owners donated a total of $145 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Breitbart News Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer exposed the Uranium One deal and other shady deals between Clinton Foundation donors and the State Department in his book Clinton Cash, which prompted a flood of media coverage of the foundation’s dealings on both sides of the ideological spectrum.

The decline in donations has hit the Clinton Foundation foundation hard, causing the organization to lay off 22 staffers and shut down the Clinton Global Initiative.