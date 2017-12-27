Resident Kills One of Three Home Invasion Suspects During Christmas Eve Gunfight

Law enforcement officers secure the area where they allegedly arrested terror suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami following a shootout in Linden, New Jersey, on September 19, 2016.16 An 'armed and dangerous' Afghan-born suspect wanted in the weekend bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey was wounded Monday in a shootout with police and taken into custody. Federal investigators released a mugshot of 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami, who has brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard, saying he was last known to live in Elizabeth, a town adjacent to Newark International Airport. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
File Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins27 Dec 2017Wilmington, NC0

A resident opened fire and killed one of three home invasion suspects after awaking to the sounds of someone in his home Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

According to WNCN, the suspects entered the home around 2:30 a.m. Their movements awoke the homeowner, who retrieved a firearm and engaged the suspects in a gunfight.

The homeowner killed 31-year-old Hakim Hanifah, causing the remaining two suspects to flee the scene.

WWAY reports that Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer described Hanifah as “a validated gang member.”

Hanifah’s criminal record includes a guilty plea to charges of a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also alleged to have “[punched] a prison guard on Christmas Eve 2009, because he was not happy with the amount of food he was served.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.