Resident Kills One of Three Home Invasion Suspects During Christmas Eve Gunfight

A resident opened fire and killed one of three home invasion suspects after awaking to the sounds of someone in his home Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

According to WNCN, the suspects entered the home around 2:30 a.m. Their movements awoke the homeowner, who retrieved a firearm and engaged the suspects in a gunfight.

The homeowner killed 31-year-old Hakim Hanifah, causing the remaining two suspects to flee the scene.

WWAY reports that Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer described Hanifah as “a validated gang member.”

Hanifah’s criminal record includes a guilty plea to charges of a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also alleged to have “[punched] a prison guard on Christmas Eve 2009, because he was not happy with the amount of food he was served.”

