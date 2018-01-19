Live Updates – Schumer Amnesty Shutdown: Washington on Edge as Cliff Approaches

Washington, D.C., is on edge this Friday as Senate Democrats barrel the United States of America toward a government shutdown at midnight.

The House of Representatives, on a bipartisan basis, passed a bill that keeps the government open with 230 votes–and now its fate rests in the hands of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his Senate Democratic conference, who would be solely responsible for a government shutdown if it happens. The Senate overwhelmingly on Thursday evening voted for a motion to proceed onto the bill, but now the funding measure needs 60 Senators to vote for it to eventually pass. Since only 47 Republicans are definitely yea votes, that means Republicans need at least 13 Senate Democrats to vote to fund the government.

The Democrats are pushing for this shutdown because they are hellbent on getting amnesty for a significant population of illegal aliens who were recipients of the unlawful Barack Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive amnesty program. The White House and congressional Republicans have been more than willing to offer a deal and proposal to handle this problem, but the Democrats have been unwilling to give up chain migration, the visa lottery, and funding for President Trump’s planned border wall.

Breitbart News will bring live updates here as the country barrels over the shutdown cliff.

UPDATE 5:29 P.M.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have not spoken all day Friday ahead of the all important vote to keep the government open.

McConnell and Schumer have each been in touch with the WH – but haven’t spoken directly yet today. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 19, 2018

With under seven hours to go before the government shutdown deadline, two sources tells @Phil_Mattingly and @mkraju that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer still haven’t spoken and don’t currently have a conversation scheduled. — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 5:24 P.M.

President Trump just tweeted this:

Excellent preliminary meeting in Oval with @SenSchumer – working on solutions for Security and our great Military together with @SenateMajLdr McConnell and @SpeakerRyan. Making progress – four week extension would be best! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

But on CNN right now, OMB director Mick Mulvaney says “not much changed throughout the day” and that the Senate is moving forward with a cloture vote soon to pass the House-passed government funding bill.

Mulvaney adds the “only way to avoid” any government shutdown is for the Senate to pass the House-passed government funding bill. The Senate could pass that right now, if Democrats vote for a bill that contains nothing they oppose.

UPDATE 5:22 P.M.

Up in Pennsylvania, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)–another Democrat facing a tough re-election in a state President Trump won in 2016–is under serious fire for dishonest comments he made about a looming government shutdown the Democrats are aiming to cause.

Casey is attempting to put pressure on Republicans here, but it is Democrats like him–and his leader, Chuck Schumer–who hold the power to keep the government open.

The Republicans control the House, Senate and the Presidency. We are on the brink of a shutdown because they refuse to do the basic work of governing. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 19, 2018

We can get all of this done if Republicans just figure out a way to govern their own party, but right now the Repubublicans running the House and Senate don't seem like they could organize a one-car parade. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 19, 2018

There are countless more absurd tweets from Casey on his Twitter account. But his inaccurate comments are not going unchecked. Now, Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA)–a pro-Trump Republican congressman from Central Pennsylvania–is stepping forward to call out his hypocrisy.

“I’m sure Senator Casey knows that Senate rules require 60 votes to pass spending legislation,” Barletta said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Republicans only hold 51 seats in the Senate. It is impossible to get to 60 without Democrat support. Republicans passed a Continuing Resolution through the House without needing Democratic support, but that can’t happen in the Senate. If at least 10 Democrats don’t come to the table, then those Senators who vote no will be solely responsible for shutting down the government. If Bob Casey votes to shut down the government, Casey will be denying health insurance for more than 342,268 children to protect 4,900 illegal immigrants in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians should be furious.”

If Casey moves forward with his plan to vote against the House-passed government funding bill–which contains nothing he or other Democrats oppose–and for a government shutdown, Casey will likely face serious consequences on the campaign trail in 2018.

UPDATE 5:16 P.M.

Democrats’ electoral advantage nationwide, as their party aims to send America into chaos with a government shutdown, is slipping dramatically already.

New NBC/WSJ poll: "The Democratic advantage on the generic ballot is down to six points, compared to 11 points last month." — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 19, 2018

The Democrats may be seriously overplaying their hands here, right into GOP efforts–and efforts by President Trump–to hold the GOP majority in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections. After gubernatorial election wins in November in New Jersey and Virginia, and a shocking special election senatorial victory in Alabama as well as a statehouse election victory in Wisconsin, Democrats looked poised for a big 2018. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s actions here–as well as those of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats–are jeopardizing Democrats’ chances in 2018 in November at the polls.

UPDATE 5:11 P.M.

Now reports are emerging that the red state Democrats in tough re-election battles are struggling so badly with their party’s responsibility for a looming government shutdown that they are working to withhold pay for Congress during a shutdown:

Heitkamp, McCaskill, Tester, Manchin, and Stabenow—all Dems from states that Trump won—are introducing a bill to withhold the pay of members of Congress during a government shutdown — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 5:08 P.M.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), a red state Democrat up for re-election in 2018 in a state President Trump won big time over Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton, is under serious fire back home in Montana for his stated plans to vote against the bipartisan House-passed government funding bill. Matt Rosendale, the leading GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana who is likely to face Tester in the November general election, is now slamming Tester for his plans to vote for a government shutdown–something that will hurt Montanans.

“Jon Tester had a chance to work with President Trump to keep the government open and secure funding for the 44,000 Montana children who rely on CHIP. Instead, he will vote with Chuck Schumer and other liberal Democrats to shut down the government,” Rosendale told Breitbart News. “Senator Tester chose to play politics rather than work with President Trump to do what is right for our state. That’s not the Montana way. Our state deserves a senator who means business and won’t put up with these nonsense political games.”

UPDATE 4:55 P.M.

This thing could go down to the wire–or over the line past midnight, when current government funding runs out:

It's going to take A LOT of cooperation now to avoid a shutdown. Any one senator can delay holding Senate votes before midnight; if Senate makes changes to House bill, Senate would have to agree to a quick vote and then House would have to accept it. All within 7 hours, 15 mins — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 19, 2018

But there is a reported sense of calm in the Capitol before the storm:

Remarkable thing regarding the possibility of a shutdown is how quiet it is now at the Capitol. Not tense at all. And a paucity of information about what may come next — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

Perhaps most importantly, new details are emerging from Schumer’s meeting with Trump at the White House that show how desperate the Democratic leader is before a looming government shutdown. Schumer, per Fox News’ John Roberts and Chad Pergram, apparently attempted to change the subject off DACA in his meeting with Trump to a number of other issues. That fact is evidence that the Democrats are aware of how unpopular their position really is, and how bad of a situation in which they find themselves:

Colleague John Roberts rpts Schumer presented Trump with a nbr of domestic issues beyond just DACA. Trump seemed perplexed & told Schumer he wasn’t going to get all he asked for. But there could be an opening for a short-term CR to avoid a shutdown — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 4:51 P.M.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) is severely jeopardizing his re-election chances, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports he supports voting against the House-passed government funding bill for a government shutdown.

With Donnelly and Manchin voting yes, three other red-state Democrats up in 2018 are in different spots: Heitkamp hasn't said what she'd do, nor has McCaskill. Tester opposing House's CR — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 19, 2018

Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) are currently hiding, not saying where they stand. It remains to be seen if they will vote to shut down the government–and it remains to be seen if Tester will hold his position now that is abundantly clear the House bill has bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate. Six House Democrats voted for the House funding bill, and now two Senate Democrats–Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Joe Donnelly (D-IN)–openly support it. Schumer’s hold on his conference is slipping.

UPDATE 4:32 P.M.

CNN’s polling data, as noted by Jake Tapper live on air just now, finds that 56 percent of Americans think stopping a government shutdown is more important than fixing DACA. Only 34 percent think a DACA fix is more important. That puts the Democrats in an awful position, and it is why Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Joe Donnelly (D-IN) have abandoned Schumer’s position on this matter–and it’s why many of the other Democrats conference-wide in the Senate like Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) continue to refuse to say where they stand on this matter.

Tapper is currently ripping Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)–a member of the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty plotters–apart live on CNN trying to get him to answer for Schumer’s actions. Bennet is struggling, as Schumer runs out of messengers to send out on TV–all while Durbin, Schumer’s number two, said everything rides on what Schumer does next.

UPDATE 4:23 P.M.

The Democrat dam is beginning to burst open. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is already widely viewed as a “yea” vote on the House-passed funding bill, and now Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN)–another red state Democrat up for re-election in 2018–has announced he will vote for the bill. Schumer is in trouble as he aims to hold his conference together.

Dem Sen. Joe Donnelly a YES on the spending bill: "Keeping the government running is our job, and I will vote to keep the government running." — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 4:13 P.M.

The Democrats will not be able to hide much longer. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, per Fox News’ Chad Pergram, has announced that the Senate will hold its cloture vote on the bipartisan House-passed Continuing Resolution to keep the government open.

Cornyn says cloture vote to end debate on House CR sometime this afternoon or early evening — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

If Senate Democrats do not vote for this legislation–it needs 60 votes to pass–then they alone will be responsible for the government shutdown, imperiling their midterm election chances.

UPDATE 4:07 P.M.

A new CNN poll finds that a plurality of Americans would blame Democrats if the government shuts down–a total of 31 percent. Only 21 percent would blame President Trump, and only 26 percent would blame congressional Republicans. Another 10 percent would blame all three groups. This polling data is not good for Democrats, especially as Schumer is getting blamed for this even by Durbin as per CNN’s Manu Raju and Ted Barrett.

On television, CNN’s Jake Tapper compared these numbers back to previous polling data from shutdowns during the Barack Obama and Bill Clinton administrations–and found that Republicans are in much better shape than years past.

As the debate rages even more, the situation is likely to get worse for Democrats as they alone have the power to keep the government open–no matter how much they complain about Republicans controlling the House, Senate, and White House. Per current Senate rules, 60 votes are needed to pass the government funding bill. That means Democrats have the power to stop a shutdown if they wanted to.

UPDATE 4:03 P.M.

Nancy Pelosi and Dick Durbin attempted to sneak out of Chuck Schumer’s office after their powwow, but CNN of all networks cornered them–and in a conversation with a CNN reporter, Durbin put everything on Schumer’s shoulders.

Pelosi and Durbin snuck out of Schumer’s office, but were cornered by @tedbarrettcnn. Durbin: What’s the next step? “It’s in the hands of the leader.”

Will there be an agreement before shutdown? “I don’t know if there will be an agreement but Leader Schumer is working on it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 19, 2018

Again, if the government shuts down, now even top Democrats like the Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) are admitting that it will be Schumer’s and the Democrats’ responsibility.

UPDATE 3:34 P.M.

The Democrats are clearly not taking this seriously, as Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) is roaming around Capitol Hill with a camera taking photos–rather than trying to keep the government open.

Again, not to belabor the point, but the electoral calamity that exists on the road ahead for Democrats if they vote against keeping the government open–and for a shutdown–when the Senate takes up the House-passed government funding bill cannot be understated. Photos like this of Democrats horsing around rather than trying to govern will likely not come in handy for Democrats in tough races in the midterm elections.

UPDATE 3:29 P.M.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt sent a message to agency employees informing them that the agency, even in the event of a shutdown, will operate as per usual for at least a week.

“As many of you are aware, annual funding for the government expires at midnight,” Pruitt wrote to EPA employees in a message obtained by Breitbart News. “At this time EPA has sufficient resources to remain open for a limited amount of time in the event of a government shutdown. All EPA employees should follow their normal work schedule for the week of January 22, 2018. Should the shutdown occur and remain in place through January 26, 2018, we will provide further updates on the agency’s operating status. In addition, all travel needs to be approved by the Administrator’s Office. Thank you for your hard work, dedication, and patience through this process, and for all that you do for the EPA and the American people.”

UPDATE 3:25 P.M.

As their party’s future in the midterm elections hinges on what they do next, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin rushed into Schumer’s office after Schumer’s White House meeting with Trump–in order to get a readout of what happened and figure out what to do next.

We then watched Pelosi and Durbin go into Schumer’s office for a readout https://t.co/ew0mu8Fudj — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) January 19, 2018

Democrats are really up a creek here–they voted against children’s health insurance (the CHIP program) in the House en masse on Thursday evening and would get all the blame for a government shutdown if a dozen plus Senate Democrats don’t vote for the bipartisan House-passed bill. A lot rides on what happens next, and all the pressure is on them–not the Republicans, who did their job.

UPDATE 3:18 P.M.

Some of Washington’s favorite haunts, like Capitol Hill bar Capitol Lounge, are having fun preparing for a potential government shutdown:

UPDATE 3:15 P.M.

More from inside Schumer’s meeting with Trump, per Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)–the Senate Majority Whip–who spoke with White House chief of staff John Kelly afterwards. Kelly was inside the meeting with Trump and Schumer.

.@JohnCornyn says he’s spoken with General Kelly and that there were no agreements reached at the White House. “The President told him(Schumer) to go back and talk to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and work it out. So I think that’s the best way to handle this.” — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) January 19, 2018

In other words, Schumer will not get bailed out by Trump. He can have his members walk his party off the plank by voting against the House-passed Continuing Resolution, imperiling Democrats’ midterm election chances by making them vote for a government shutdown, or Schumer can step up and provide the votes to keep the government open.

UPDATE 3:12 P.M.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), the new radical leftist Democrat senator from Alabama who was elected amid a firestorm of allegations that sank his conservative Republican opponent, is noncommittal on the House-passed spending bill. But he is not opposed to voting for the bill in the end–as voting against it would undermine his chances at re-election in 2020.

Doug Jones, new Alabama D senator, non-committal on backing House CR. “This is no way to run the government,” he tells me. Trump has not called him on this, he says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 3:10 P.M.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) shoots down Lindsey Graham once again, as the radical open borders senator from South Carolina keeps attempting to empower the Democrats while undercutting President Trump in these negotiations.

Cotton: Donald trump won our party’s nomination. Lindsey Graham didn’t even make it to the starting line. The voters have made it clear that they want Donald trump’s approach to immigration. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 3:07 P.M.

As Chuck Schumer continues to jeopardize his party’s midterm election chances by steering the government towards a shutdown, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is out with new videos ripping apart Democratic congressional candidates across the country. Here is one such video:

On Thursday evening, six Democrats joined 224 Republicans–230 votes in total on a bipartisan basis–to pass out of the House a funding measure to keep the government open. Now, Schumer and his Senate Democrats–in lock step with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi–are refusing to vote to keep the government open, jeopardizing Democrat election chances nationwide.

Along with the release of these NRCC videos, NRCC communications director Matt Gorman released this statement: “The unconscionable vote these House Democrats took last night will be a major campaign issue in 2018. To Pelosi and Washington Democrats: fund the government. Fund CHIP. Do it now.”

The ads, per the NRCC, target vulnerable Democrats in 10 different districts:

(AZ-01) Tom O’Halleran (CA-07) Ami Bera (CA-36) Raul Ruiz (IA-02) Dave Loebsack (MA-09) Bill Keating (MI-05) Dan Kildee (MN-08) Rick Nolan (NY-18) Sean Patrick Maloney

(PA-17) Matt Cartwright

(CA-52) Scott Peters

UPDATE 3:01 P.M.

There still appears to be no deal.

We are told there is no deal after WH mtg between Trump/Schumer — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

Trump’s move of bringing Schumer himself to the White House makes it very clear here that the Democrats in the Senate–at Schumer’s behest–are solely responsible for the shutdown if one happens. If a shutdown happens, every Democrat who votes against cloture for the government funding bill passed by the House will own what happens next, throwing the Democratic Party into further chaos walking into the all-important midterm elections. In other words, Trump schooled Schumer at the White House and boxed in the Democratic leader.

UPDATE 2:58 P.M.

Per this video from Capitol Hill reporters, Schumer is refusing to answer questions about his continued refusal to keep the government open–making matters even worse for Democratic senators facing tough re-election battles in 2018:

VIDEO: Schumer says he and Trump making progress but NO DEAL yet pic.twitter.com/4hackjMBSX — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 19, 2018

It’s worth noting Schumer almost never refuses to take questions. He is known for lunging at opportunities to talk with the media.

UPDATE 2:55 P.M.

Schumer ducked out of the White House dodging reporters into a black SUV, a bad sign for the Democrats as they face a tough vote on whether they will shut the government down or not.

Chuck Schumer leaves the White House in his SUV – does not respond to shouted questions from reporters — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 19, 2018

Shutdown fever is gripping the White House as well:

Shutdown fever at the White House as reporters rush @kellyannepolls https://t.co/gKux6n8N2X — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 19, 2018

Schumer talked to reporters later as well, signaling that he and the Democrats are still refusing to get to a deal:

SCHUMER on meeting with TRUMP: "We had a long and detailed meeting. We discussed all of the major outstanding issues, we made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements. The discussions will continue." — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) January 19, 2018

Schumer: Progress but no deal yet — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 19, 2018

Also, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)–Hillary Clinton’s running mate in their failed 2016 campaign for the White House–said, per CNN, that “we’re close” to a deal.

UPDATE 2:18 P.M.

KellyAnne Conway says that the only two Republicans in the meeting with Schumer at the White House are Donald Trump and John Kelly.

Just asked Kellyanne Conway who exactly is in the Oval Office meeting now with Trump and Schumer. She said “it’s a very small group.” I asked if there are any Republicans (meaning Hill leaders) and she said “Donald Trump and John Kelly. They are Republicans.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:52 P.M.

A White House aide tells Breitbart News senior White House correspondent Charlie Spiering that conservatives should not worry about Trump’s meeting with Schumer one bit. “Conservatives should be reassured that the president is a strong negotiator and committed to conservative principles,” the White House aide tells Spiering.

UPDATE 1:50 P.M.

Trump and Schumer are not in the room together alone. Both of their chiefs of staff are there with them, per Politico’s Eliana Johnson:

Oval Office meeting is with Trump, Schumer, and both of their chiefs. Nobody else. — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:48 P.M.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is under fire in Wisconsin as a vote looms in the Senate for cloture on the government funding bill. If she votes to shut down the government, expect Republicans to seize the opportunity in a state that’s been trending rightward in recent years. Kevin Nicholson, the leading GOP senatorial candidate in Wisconsin, is already hammering Baldwin for even considering voting for a shutdown.

.@tammybaldwin needs to keep her past promises to put the people of Wisconsin first, keep the federal government open, pay our military, and extend CHIP. #shutdowntammy #wisen https://t.co/abYV7qwJ2O — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) January 19, 2018

.@TammyBaldwin in 2015: “ Federal workers, veterans … do their job and we have a responsibility to do ours by keeping the government open for business.” #wisen #shutdowntammy https://t.co/ClAWRUJ1ixhttps://t.co/DD7mkW8lxp — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:30 P.M.

Schumer’s shutdown ploy is already severely hurting members of his Senate Democratic conference. McCaskill, for instance, is coming under serious fire in Missouri as her likely general election opponent Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley fires away at her refusal to back government funding measures.

With a #SchumerShutdown looming, Missouri is wondering if @clairecmc will get involved – or watch from the sidelines and comment later? She shouldn’t be putting our military, CHIP funding at risk. #mosen — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:22 P.M.

President Trump’s campaign, as Trump meets with Schumer, is still bashing Schumer for the looming shutdown.

Trump's campaign just sent this out — just as Trump is about to meet with Schumer to try to cut a deal to avoid a shutdown pic.twitter.com/bXq8Q1JUS4 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 19, 2018

Also, interesting flashback from ABC’s Jon Karl when Schumer appeared on The Apprentice to praise Trump in 2006.

That time @chuckschumer appeared on the Apprentice and said of @realDonaldTrump "Even when he was much younger you knew that he was gonna go places.” (h/t @chrisdonovan). https://t.co/fjHHfnc8Hi — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:18 P.M.

If Trump agrees to something that does not have support from Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), in this meeting with Schumer, he will be betraying a promise he made at the beginning of this process.

Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows told reporters President Trump committed to him that he wouldn't back an immigration bill unless he & Sen Tom Cotton backed it.

Asked about Schumer saying Cotton can't be involved: "I don’t really care what Chuck Schumer says." — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) January 19, 2018

Meadows notes that Schumer’s opinion is essentially irrelevant.

UPDATE 1:16 P.M.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) again demonstrates his allegiance is to the Democrats as he encourages Trump to cave in the Schumer meeting:

Glad to see @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and Sen. Schumer sitting down and talking. This is welcome news to American people, military, DACA recipients. Let’s see if two New Yorkers can agree on a deal good for USA. I believe – in America – anything is still possible. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:15 P.M.

Reports are emerging that Trump and Schumer spoke via phone earlier, when Trump invited Schumer to the White House.

Trump/Schumer chat was positive and friendly, per two people briefed. Between 10 and 11 AM. Trump said come on over. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 19, 2018

There are worries Trump will cave in the meeting with Schumer.

No Pelosi, no McConnell, no Ryan, no Cotton, no Durbin. Just Trump and Schumer. New York talk. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 19, 2018

“Senator, are you worried there are no members of your party in the room with Trump and Senator Schumer right now?” asks stone cold @igorbobic “Yes,” replies Sen. Blunt — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 19, 2018

Ryan and McConnell are not going to the meeting with Trump and Schumer. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 1:01 P.M.

Everything is on the line right now as Trump moves forward on this meeting with Schumer.

Am told that the meeting with the president is supposed to be just @realDonaldTrump and @SenSchumer — a one-on-one between the two of them. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 19, 2018

If that holds, such a meeting is likely to cause conservatives to pull their hair out, worrying about what @realDonaldTrump might agree to at this very high-stakes moment for both parties. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 19, 2018

Pictures show that @SenSchumer is already in the Oval Office with @realDonaldTrump. (with Marc Short, the president's legislative director, there too.) The balance of this day will be shaped by what happens in the next hour or so. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 19, 2018

One big question: Will @realDonaldTrump have Stephen Miller, his hard-line immigration / domestic policy adviser, and his chief of staff, John Kelly, in the Oval with @SenSchumer? They usually bolster POTUS's hard-line tendencies. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 19, 2018

Also — with there be more "tough" language in the Oval today? If so, that could derail any deal that might otherwise emerge. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 12:57 P.M.

President Trump is risking a lot with this Schumer meeting, and House Republicans are very worried they will “get hosed” per a report from Politico’s Jake Sherman.

There is very serious concern rippling through the House Republican Conference that they are about to get hosed by the president and Chuck Schumer. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 12:54 P.M.

CNN’s John King reports that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, is not invited to Schumer’s White House meeting with President Trump that is about to begin.

UPDATE 12:53 P.M.

Back in 2013, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) called senators who voted to shut down the government “dysfunctional deadbeats.”

Now, she faces a choice as the Senate prepares voting for cloture on the House-passed spending bill, whether she wants to vote for what she considers is a “dysfunctional deadbeat” position as she faces reelection this year.

UPDATE 12:49 P.M.

Schumer has arrived at the White House. It remains to be seen what deal is being discussed if any or if congressional Republicans will join Schumer and Trump in these negotiations.

JUST IN: Schumer has arrived at the White House for talks with President Trump. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 12:43 P.M.

Schumer is on his way to the White House, per media reports:

the Schumer/Trump confab is imminent. meaning, it will happen like now — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 19, 2018

BREAKING: Chuck Schumer headed to White House to talk shutdown, @kasie reports — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 19, 2018

News – Trump reached out to Schumer and invited him to WH to try to figure out a deal on spending to avert shutdown, per source briefed — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 19, 2018

BREAKING: AP source: Trump phones Senate Dem leader Schumer, invites him to White House to try to reach deal to avert shutdown. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 12:42 P.M.

An update from House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office, as the Speaker appeared on Fox News to discuss the Schumer Shutdown that looms.

A key quote as highlighted by the Speaker’s office is as follows:

“This is absolutely needless, completely unnecessary, and wholly because of Senate Democrats trying to shut down the government, holding the entire government hostage for a completely unrelated issue that doesn’t have a deadline right now. . . . If we have a government shutdown, that the Democrats insist on, troops don’t get paid, they’re holding our military hostage. Children’s health insurance dries up, seven states run out of money for their children’s health insurance. The Medical Device Tax kicks in so anybody getting a medical procedure that involves a device will pay a whole lot more for that procedure. Those are things that will happen if the Senate Democrats continue to insist on shutting down the government. . . .Senator Schumer said this very tactic, this very strategy a few years ago, was governmental chaos. Nancy Pelosi called it legislative arson. This is exactly what they’re doing and it is completely unnecessary to hold the government hostage for something unrelated. And by way, those DACA negotiations are underway right now. There are good faith bipartisan negotiations underway on DACA right now that have been occurring for some time and that deadline is not until March. So what they’re simply trying to do is hold all of government hostage, our troops, kids’ health insurance, for a completely unrelated issue. I think it’s shameful.”

UPDATE 12:35 P.M.

More from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) interview on MSNBC. He takes the radical leftist worldview, far outside the mainstream and more in line with the Democratic Party, that Stephen Miller is somehow to blame for the Democrats’ intransigence on DACA.

EXCLUSIVE: Sen @LindseyGrahamSC blames White House adviser Stephen Miller for the change in Trump's stance on immigration and DACA, tells @NBCNews Miller's approach to immigration "has no viability." pic.twitter.com/T5AQzvEimc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 19, 2018

It’s worth noting that President Trump and House GOP leaders, as well as several GOP senators including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and David Perdue (R-GA), support the position that in exchange for a legislative amnesty for DACA recipients there must be an end to chain migration altogether, an end to the visa lottery, and funding for the border wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. That principle is encapsulated in legislation offered by House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and House Homeland Security Committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX). That bill is supported by House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who intend to hold a House vote on the bill and whip support for it. So, in other words, Graham’s extremist position on immigration is so more in line with the Democrats pushing for a government shutdown if they don’t get their way on amnesty for illegal aliens, even though there is absolutely nothing in the House-passed bipartisan spending bill–which 6 Democrats and 224 Republicans backed–that Democrats oppose.

UPDATE 12:29 P.M.

The Department of Homeland Security said that if a government shutdown happens thanks to Schumer’s and his Senate Democrats’ intransigence, the government is prepared to protect the homeland.

DHS: The dedicated men and women of DHS are fully prepared to protect the homeland and keep Americans safe should a lapse in government funding occur. Nearly ninety percent of all DHS personnel are considered essential staff and will continue to perform their duties — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

Most of DHS personnel–about 90 percent–are considered “essential staff” in the event of a shutdown.

DHS says nearly 90%of all DHS personnel are considered essential staff and will continue to perform their duties in the event of a government shutdown — no update on numbers from @StateDept yet — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 12:25 P.M.

Chuck Schumer is facing serious criticism for previously, back in 2013, saying that it would be “governmental chaos” for doing exactly what he is doing now.

Schumer, in a 2013 interview with George Stephanopoulos, said this:

Speaker [John] Boehner comes in and he says basically… it’s sort of like this: Someone goes into your house, takes your wife and children hostage and then says ‘Let’s negotiate over the price of your house.’ You know we could do the same thing on immigration. We believe strongly in immigration reform. We could say ‘We’re shutting down the government. We’re not going to raise the debt ceiling until you pass immigration reform.’ It would be governmental chaos.

But, as our own John Binder notes in a piece just published on Breitbart News, that is exactly what Schumer is doing right now:

The plan to shut down the federal government unless illegal aliens are given amnesty, though, is now being championed by Schumer and Democrats, who say they want to see the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program given amnesty to remain permanently in the U.S. in exchange for their support on a government funding bill. In an expansive amnesty plan that the Republican establishment and Democrats want to see passed, some 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for DACA would be granted amnesty, as well as their parents who brought them to the U.S. illegally.

Read the whole piece from Binder here.

UPDATE 12:05 P.M.

Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) is blasting the politicians in Washington for their failures here.

.@SenOrrinHatch: "This is the greatest country in the world, but we do have some really stupid people representing it from time to time." pic.twitter.com/HcAQI6VKuS — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 12:03 P.M.

On the Senate floor moments ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Senate Democrats would “own” any shutdown “craziness” that happens as a result of their unwillingness to vote for a bipartisan bill that contains nothing they oppose.

UPDATE 12:00 P.M.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) demonstrate their true allegiances with this made-for-MSNBC television moment:

.@DickDurbin just called @LindseyGrahamSC on his cell while Graham was being interviewed live on @MSNBC by @GarrettHaake — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 19, 2018

When Dick Durbin calls in the middle of your interview…. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Graham is bashing White House aide Stephen Miller–and undercutting President Trump and the Republican Party on this matter.

Just interviews @LindseyGrahamSC – says up to POTUS to decide what he wants in an immigration deal & stick with it. He won’t vote for 30 day CR. Dinged @TomCottonAR as “Steve King of the Senate.” Stay tuned to @MSNBC — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 19, 2018

“The Stephen Miller approach to immigration has no viability.” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 11:56 A.M.

CNN is reporting, citing a government official, that President Trump has canceled his planned trip to Florida this weekend as a government shutdown is looming. Meanwhile, CNN also reports, members of the House of Representatives are being told to stay in Washington for the time being rather than leave as planned for the weekend scheduled recess.

UPDATE 11:51 A.M.

Our senior White House correspondent for Breitbart News Charlie Spiering files this update from Mulvaney’s and Short’s White House briefing room appearance:

“OMB is preparing for what we’re calling a Schumer Shutdown,” OMB Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters at the White House. “It still surprises me and I’ve been through some of these before, that the Democrats in the Senate are opposing a bill that they don’t oppose.” Mulvaney ridiculed reporters during a briefing for suggesting that Republicans would be held accountable for a government shutdown just because they controlled all three branches of the federal government. “I have to laugh when people say that … you know any as well as anybody it takes 60 votes in the senate to pass appropriations bill. You know that,” he said. Mulvaney said that members of the military, the border patrol, wildfire fighters, post office, TSA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the national parks would still go to work, but that they would not be paid, if the government did shut down. He also said that President Donald Trump would continue to work to prevent a shutdown. “There’s no way you can lay this at the feet of the President of the United States; he is actively working to make a deal,” he said.

UPDATE 11:48 A.M.

Nancy Pelosi, the House Minority Leader, is desperately spinning away as her party jeopardizes its midterm election chances with a Schumer Shutdown. She is now claiming that Republicans only want to head to Davos:

Pelosi says House is adjourning to go to Davos. pic.twitter.com/e5R5kgFfNN — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 19, 2018

But last night she accused everyone who voted for the bill of eating dog feces:

NASTY NANCY: Pelosi Compares GOP Debt Deal with EATING DOG FECES

https://t.co/E8zuKqgS7z — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 18, 2018

Interestingly, Pelosi–by accusing those who support the House-passed Continuing Resolution that would keep the government open of eating canine fecal matter–is attacking six of her own House Democrats who voted for the legislation.

The six Democrats who joined most Republicans in supporting the bill that passed the House with 230 votes are now under attack by Pelosi:

Updated figure. 6 Hse Dems votes yes on interim spending bill. Dems didn't put up any yeas on the board until the GOPers hit 220. Dem yeas: Costa Carbajal Gonzalez Peterson Gottheimer Cuellar — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

So, Schumer and his Senate Democrat conference face an interesting choice: Stand with bipartisan legislation that passed the House to keep the government open, and their constituents, or stand with special interests in Washington against the voters of their own states.

UPDATE 11:41 A.M.

President Trump is calling out Senate Democrats–particularly Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)–for their hypocrisy on this matter.

“Shutting down the government is a very serious thing. People die, accidents happen. I don’t know how I would vote right now on a CR, OK?”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif)https://t.co/7xP3CBnv5j — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018

UPDATE 11:40 A.M.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and White House official Marc Short addressed the media from the White House briefing room.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney: "The president is actively working right now to try to prevent a shutdown. I will contend to you that is dramatically different from what President Obama was doing it 2013…It is absolutely my belief that President Obama wanted a shutdown in 2013." pic.twitter.com/Euvxsx85RN — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 19, 2018

"There's no reason you have to deal with DACA this week," Mick Mulvaney says https://t.co/lCJsliOyLR pic.twitter.com/FHe0iTCTXx — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2018

Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney: "We don't want this. We do not want a shutdown, but if Mr. Schumer insists on it he is in a position to force this on the American people." pic.twitter.com/z8JkPhaydi — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 19, 2018

In his comments to the press, particularly in an exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Mulvaney made it very clear that Schumer and Senate Democrats have the votes to prevent a government shutdown from happening. If the Senate Democrats vote for the House-passed bill, which contains nothing they oppose, they will be able to prevent Schumer’s shutdown from happening.