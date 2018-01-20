Trump Releases New Ad: Democrats ‘Complicit in Every Murder Committed by Illegal Immigrants’

Democrats are “complicit” in illegal immigrant violent crime and murder so long as they continue blocking funding for a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and hold up negotiations on pro-American immigration reforms, President Trump’s new campaign ad states.

The ad was released a day after Senate Democrats voted to shut down the federal government because the spending bill to keep the government open did not include amnesty for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported.

Luis Bracamontes, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico who allegedly shot and killed Detective Michael Davis and Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver in October 2017, is featured in the ad, saying in the courtroom during his murder trial that he wished he “had killed more of the motherf*ckers.”

“I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me,” the illegal alien said as he smiled in the courtroom, Breitbart News reported. “There’s no need for a f*cking trial.”

“It’s pure evil,” the ad says.

The ad goes on to state that Democrats are “complicit” in illegal alien crime so long as they continue supporting open borders policies like sanctuary cities — which harbor criminal illegal aliens and shield them from deportation — while blocking full funding for a wall on the southern border and legal immigration-cutting reforms to raise the wages of American workers.

“President Trump is right. Build the wall. Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” the ad states as images of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) flash across the screen.

“President Trump will fix our border and keep our families safe,” the ad concludes.