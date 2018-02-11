Donald Trump: ‘Fake News’ Running ‘Same Negative Stories Over and Over Again’

President Donald Trump criticized the media again, appearing weary of the ongoing negative coverage of his administration.

“So many positive things going on for the U.S.A. and the Fake News Media just doesn’t want to go there,” he wrote on Twitter. “Same negative stories over and over again!”

Trump pointed to low approval ratings for the media.

“No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history!” he concluded.

Trump pointed to the number of Americans who had received bonuses from the latest Republican-passed tax cut.

“4.2 million hard-working Americans have already received a large Bonus and/or Pay Increase because of our recently Passed Tax Cut & Jobs Bill … and it will only get better!” he wrote. “We are far ahead of schedule.”

Trump also commented on a New York Times story that reported the Russians were selling phony secrets about him for $1 million.

“I hope people are now seeing & understanding what is going on here,” he wrote on Twitter. “It is all now starting to come out—DRAIN THE SWAMP!”

So many positive things going on for the U.S.A. and the Fake News Media just doesn’t want to go there. Same negative stories over and over again! No wonder the People no longer trust the media, whose approval ratings are correctly at their lowest levels in history! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

4.2 million hard working Americans have already received a large Bonus and/or Pay Increase because of our recently Passed Tax Cut & Jobs Bill….and it will only get better! We are far ahead of schedule. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018