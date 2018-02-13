Donald Trump Donates 4Q Salary to Department of Transportation

President Donald Trump donated his fourth-quarter 2017 paycheck to the Department of Transportation, demonstrating his commitment to public infrastructure.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders presented the $100,000 check to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Chao said that Donald Trump’s quarterly salary would go to the department’s INFRA (Infrastructure For Rebuilding America) Grant Programs.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of our economy, and it’s key to keeping our country competitive,” she said.

Chao and two transportation officials posed for a picture with the check.

Trump donated his quarterly salary to different institutions within the federal government, keeping his campaign promise to serve as president without a paycheck.

Previously he donated his paycheck to Department of Education, the National Park Service, and the Department of Health and Human Services combat to help fight the opioid epidemic.