Donald Trump Fuels Viral ‘Loser CNN’ Meme

Twitter

by Charlie Spiering18 Feb 20180

President Donald Trump shared a cartoon mocking CNN, a news network fueling the notion that the president’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

“The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN,” Trump wrote, retweeting a cartoon image of an old Wolf Blitzer searching for evidence of Russian collusion.

The caption of the cartoon was marked “CNN 2038,” as Blitzer announces “Update! We should see evidence of Russia-Trump collusion any day now.”

Blitzer did not respond on Twitter.


