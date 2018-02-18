Donald Trump Fuels Viral ‘Loser CNN’ Meme

President Donald Trump shared a cartoon mocking CNN, a news network fueling the notion that the president’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.
“The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN,” Trump wrote, retweeting a cartoon image of an old Wolf Blitzer searching for evidence of Russian collusion.
The Fake News of big ratings loser CNN. https://t.co/rYsv90cnvs
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
The caption of the cartoon was marked “CNN 2038,” as Blitzer announces “Update! We should see evidence of Russia-Trump collusion any day now.”
— Ivan Trumpovic (@RrealDJTrump) February 18, 2018
Blitzer did not respond on Twitter.
