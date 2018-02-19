Mayor Demands NRA Move Convention from Dallas — Because of the 1963 JFK Assassination

On Monday Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway (D) cited the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and demanded that the NRA cancel its upcoming convention.

The convention is scheduled to take place in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Mayor Pro Tem Caraway spoke Monday about the scheduled NRA convention. Fox 4 reported that he framed his demand that the NRA pull out by pointing to JFK’s assassination, then pivoting to the July 7, 2016, fatal ambush of five Dallas police officers, the Florida school shooting, and November 2017 murder of a 27-year-old mother of six in the city, allegedly at the hands of a 15-year-old.

Caraway said:

Gun violence has played a significant part in Dallas’ historical past from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the five Dallas Police officers gunned down in July 2016 to the brutal murder of a mother of six children in District 4 this past Christmas. It is time to put the heat on the NRA and demand that they work with elected officials in our country to establish gun laws that protect our children and keep our communities safe. We have got to take on the NRA.

CBS DFW reports that Caraway also said, “We have got to take on the NRA. I am all for the protection of the 2nd Amendment but I am also for protecting the children and a safer Dallas. We must get rid of these assault weapons to protect the children and we must do something now.”

The NRA held its Annual Meetings and Exposition convention in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2016. The Courier-Journal reported that the city enjoyed a “$53 million economic impact” from the convention and 80,000 attendees.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.