Deputies Took Waffle House Shooting Suspect’s Firearms in 2017, Believe His Father Resupplied Him

Sheriff’s deputies removed firearms from alleged Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking in 2017 and now believe Reinking’s father may have given them back.

The Tennessean reports that Reinking was forced to forfeit his Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card after being arrested outside the White House. Consequently, firearms were removed from his possession on August 24, 2017.

However, one of the weapons removed from Reinking was the very AR-15 rifle he allegedly used in his April 22 attack on an Antioch, Tennessee, Waffle House.

Reinking’s firearms were seized by authorities in 2017, but law enforcement officials note that Reinking’s father was present at the time and was allowed to keep the guns for himself. Reinking’s father had a valid FOID card. Secret Service representative Todd Hudson and Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson both believe Reinking’s father somehow gave the firearms back to his son.

Because of this, and knowing the number of weapons originally removed from Reinking’s possession, police believe he may still be armed with two firearms.

Reinking was allegedly wearing a green jacket and nothing else when he opened fire on Waffle House. Police believe he is now wearing black pants and no shirt.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

