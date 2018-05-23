ICE Director: ‘We’re Going to Step Up’ Deportations of Illegal Alien Families

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is “going to step up” deportations of illegal alien families, ICE Director Thomas Homan told Congress this week.

During a congressional hearing, Homan revealed that ICE will soon be increasing its enforcement against illegal alien family units who have final orders for removal from the United States.

Homan said:

One thing ICE is in the process of doing is we’re going to step up our enforcement against family units that have final orders of removal. They’ve had their due process, they’ve been ordered removed by the immigration judge.

Homan said it is expected that open borders activists and Democratic politicals will write to him “saying, ‘Why are we targeting families and not criminals,'” but he reminded lawmakers that all illegal aliens with final orders for removal are subject to deportation.

“If we don’t execute those [immigration judges’] decisions, there’s no integrity in the system. So you’re going to see a lot more enforcement here in the very near future on that,” Homan said of the increased deportation efforts.

Illegal immigration has skyrocketed at the U.S.-Mexico border for four consecutive months under Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s direction. As Breitbart Texas has reported, nearly 10,000 family units illegally crossed the southern border last month.