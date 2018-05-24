Donald Trump Tells Kim Jong-un: Summit Canceled — but Thanks for the Hostages

President Donald J. Trump announced his decision to cancel the June 12 summit with Kim Jong-un in a letter to the North Korean dictator. A copy of the letter was released by the White House press office on Thursday.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in the letter.

North Korean officials called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” and threatened to quit the summit after Pence suggested that North Korea could end up like Libya if it refused to make a deal and denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

The president expressed disappointment that the “wonderful dialogue” that was building between the two leaders was disintegrating but thanked Kim for releasing the hostages.

“I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families,” Trump said. “That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.”

He also ridiculed Kim’s nuclear arsenal, reminding North Korea that the United States had a much greater force.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Trump wrote.

Read a copy of the full letter below: