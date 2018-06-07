Andrew Cuomo Pushing Court Orders to Prevent Students from Purchasing Guns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is pushing court orders designed to prohibit students from purchasing firearms, although the federal law already sits the minimum age for handgun purchases at 21.

Moreover, the NRA-ILA reports that New York law expressly makes it a crime to sell a gun to anyone who is not of age to buy it. According to the report:

A person is guilty of criminal sale of a firearm to a minor when he is not authorized pursuant to law to possess a firearm and he unlawfully sells, exchanges, gives or disposes of a firearm to another person who is or reasonably appears to be less than 19 years of age who is not licensed pursuant to law to possess a firearm. NY Penal Law § 265.16

But Newsday reports that Cuomo wants to institute court orders barring “a school-age child from purchasing … a firearm.” The orders would also allow police to confiscate guns from the home of a student if someone expresses concern that the student may have violent intentions toward others.

New York Republicans have countered Cuomo’s gun control push by calling for armed teachers. But American Federation of Teachers’ president Randi Weingarten spoke against armed teachers, saying, “We have to make sure our schools are not fortresses. Anyone who understands schools understands the insanity of arming teachers.”

