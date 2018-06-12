Donald Trump Shows Kim Jong-un Promising Economic Future of North Korea

President Donald Trump showed North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un a bright economic future that was possible if he embraced freedom and diplomacy.

During the Singapore summit, Trump said he showed Kim a video revealing what was possible if he chose to denuclearize the region and open up his country to the world.

“That was a version of what could happen and take place,” he said, referring to the tape.

Trump commented that North Korea had “great beaches” that would make a great location for condos.

“You could have the best hotels in the world,” Trump said about his message to Kim. “Think of it from the real estate perspective.”

The president discussed his meeting with Kim during a press conference that lasted over an hour prior to his departure on Air Force One to return to the United States.