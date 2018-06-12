KCNA: Kim Jong-un Accepts Donald Trump’s Invitation to Visit U.S.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the United States, according to Korean Central News Agency.

After Kim and Trump signed what Trump called a “pretty comprehensive” document, Trump was asked about a possible invitation. Trump said “absolutely, I would” invite Kim.

Before Tuesday’s summit in Singapore, Trump had dangled the prospect of a White House visit for Kim.

.@Esaagar: "If the summit does go well, will you be inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the United States?" President Trump: "Well the answer is yes…certainly if it goes well. I think it would be well-received. I think he would look at it very favorably." pic.twitter.com/Prq1FqX3Cp — CSPAN (@cspan) June 7, 2018

“The answer is yes,” President Trump told reporters when asked if an invite could be extended to Kim.

“I think it would be well-received. I think he will look at it favorably so I think that could happen.”

Both leaders characterized the document they signed as historic though neither provided details. Trump said the details would come later.

Trump and Kim commented as they closed a historic first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a leader of North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.