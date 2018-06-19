Bush Veteran Joe Hagin Officially Leaves Trump Administration

Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin officially retired from his White House position on Tuesday.

“Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration,” Trump said in a statement.

A former deputy chief of staff from President George W. Bush’s administration, Hagin joined the Trump administration in January 2017. He also served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

According to the White House, Hagin promised to serve in the Trump administration for a year and ultimately stayed on for 18 months.

Trump praised Hagin for helping his administration execute foreign travel “perfectly,” citing his help organizing “the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a President.”

“We will miss him in the office and even more on the road,” Trump wrote. “I am thankful for his remarkable service to our great country.”

According to reports, Hagin is eying the job of deputy director of the CIA.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders praised Hagin for bringing his “expertise and institutional knowledge” to the White House.

“Joe is an incredible person that made every day at the White House run smoother, better, and always more fun,” Sanders said. “He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly also thanked Hagin for his service.

“I am lucky to have served alongside this great American, and I am even luckier to call him my friend,” he said.