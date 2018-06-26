At Least 21 Shot in 14 Hours in Gun-Controlled Chicago

At least 21 individuals were shot, two fatally, during a 14-hour time period on Monday in gun-controlled Chicago.

The wounded included children as young as 11 years old.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the 11-year-old was “shot while walking to the store” and a 13-year-old was shot as bullets sprayed in another incident, killing one man and wounding two more. Two other individuals under the age of 18 were also shot during the 14 hours of violence.

Six individuals were wounded in another shooting where the gunman or gunmen simply opened fire, and four were wounded when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire “outside in the 12300 block of South Yale Avenue in West Pullman around 10:50 p.m.” Someone returned fire on the 19-year-old, fatally wounding him with a shot to the chest.

In another incident, a 46-year-old man was sitting in a car when the passenger became embroiled in an argument with another party. Shots rang out and the 46-year-old was shot seven times in the chest, killing him.

On June 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported that over 1,000 people had been shot in gun-controlled Chicago year-to-date. Thirty-eight individuals were shot, eight fatally, over Memorial Day Weekend alone, yet the left’s solution to the failure of gun control has been to push for more gun control.

