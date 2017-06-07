Courtney Love Rips Linda Sarsour: ‘Vile Disgrace to Women and All Mankind’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Musician and alternative icon Courtney Love has blasted anti-Donald Trump Women’s March leader and Muslim activist Linda Sarsour, calling her a “vile disgrace to women and all mankind” in a message on social media Wednesday.

“You’re a vile disgrace to women and all mankind [Linda Sarsour],” posted Love, the former partner of the late Nirvana musician Kurt Cobain, before engaging in an argument with Women’s March social media head Alyssa Klein.

You're a vile disgrace to women and all mankind @lsarsour — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

“Linda is the kindest, most generous, most incredible woman I know. She makes me proud to be a woman. I am forever proud to be her sister,” responded Klein, prompting Love to reply “Well that’s a shame, count me out of anything else related to her. Shes a fraud.”

Linda is the kindest, most generous, most incredible woman I know. She makes me proud to be a woman. I am forever proud to be her sister. — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) June 7, 2017

Well that's a shame, count me out of anything else related to her. Shes a fraud — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Sarsour quickly responded to Love’s post, commenting “[Courtney Love is] trying to make a name for herself amongst Trump supporters I guess. Denying a woman justice who was brutally beaten.”

.@courtney trying to make a name for herself amongst Trump supporters I guess. Denying a woman justice who was brutally beaten. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Another Women’s March activist also attacked Love, accusing her of directing hate “at a woman of color and feminist leader.”

You are using your considerable platform to direct more hate at a woman of color and feminist leader who is already under attack. Why? — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 7, 2017

Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian activist, has frequently praised Sharia law and Saudi Arabia, attempting to convince the public that women’s rights in the Middle East are better than in the United States.

10 weeks of PAID maternity leave in Saudi Arabia. Yes PAID. And ur worrying about women driving. Puts us to shame. http://t.co/xZAwgg6HXL — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 16, 2014

In 2011, Sarsour also expressed her desire to “take the vagina away” from Ayaan Hirsi Ali, an ex-Muslim activist and a victim of female genital mutilation.

“I wish I could take their vaginas away,” Sarsour declared, referencing Ayaan Hirsi Ali and ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel for their criticism of Islam. “They don’t deserve to be women.”

According to Alex VanNess, director of the Middle East Peace & Security Project at Secure Freedom, Sarsour “also has a long history of criticizing Israel in ways that cross the line into anti-Semitism and terrorist sympathizing.”

“She supports the discriminatory and terror-tied BDS Movement and has claimed that ‘nothing is creepier’ than Zionism,” he reported in February. “She called for solidarity with Muhammad Allan, a member of the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad who has a history of recruiting suicide bombers.”

Sarsour has also previously called the act of throwing rocks at Israelis “courage.”

In May, Pamela Geller and former Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos protested Sarsour’s commencement address at The City University of New York.

