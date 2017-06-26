SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rob Reiner Calls for ‘All Out War’ to Resist Trump

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

by Jerome Hudson26 Jun 20170

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner was shredded by social media users over the weekend after he called for an “all out war” to resist President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter Sunday, the All in the Family star mentioned a Fox News report about the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

“When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason,” he wrote.

Reiner’s remarks were slammed by several social media users, many of them suggesting that the actor’s tweet was the latest violence-inducing screed aimed at President Trump.

Reiner has long resisted President Trump.

Last May, he called then-candidate Trump “insane” and said a lot of his supporters are “racist.”

Weeks after President Trump was sworn into office, Reiner called Trump’s White House “a cancerous presidency that we cannot allow to spread.”

“What’s interesting here is that we really have a test, and we are being tested as to whether or not our democracy is going to survive,” Reiner said on MSNBC in February.  “We have somebody who’s mentally unstable, who is a pathological liar. There’s no getting around that, who’s running our country.”

 

