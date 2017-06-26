Rob Reiner Calls for ‘All Out War’ to Resist Trump

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner was shredded by social media users over the weekend after he called for an “all out war” to resist President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter Sunday, the All in the Family star mentioned a Fox News report about the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

“When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason,” he wrote.

When Fox says that DT colluding with the enemy is not a crime, the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war. US-Stay strong. #Treason — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 25, 2017

Reiner’s remarks were slammed by several social media users, many of them suggesting that the actor’s tweet was the latest violence-inducing screed aimed at President Trump.

You're calling for

All out War Mere weeks after a #Resistance terrorist

Shot Republicans You better hope we don't

Take you up on it https://t.co/qQ2S4TJ2GS — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 25, 2017

Curious, will you be leading this"all out war"? Or R U just another pathetic lib inciting violence? #SundayFunday https://t.co/3ZVPjpQZgN — Dr.P1bb🇺🇸 (@DrP1bb) June 25, 2017

There was no collusion, but keep up your propaganda. You hollywood folks need to watch your mouths calling for "war". You might get it. https://t.co/KK8Eqh2Mq8 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 25, 2017

I don't think you know the definition of treason, Meathead. https://t.co/DjOl407h8z — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 25, 2017

Reiner has long resisted President Trump.

Last May, he called then-candidate Trump “insane” and said a lot of his supporters are “racist.”

Weeks after President Trump was sworn into office, Reiner called Trump’s White House “a cancerous presidency that we cannot allow to spread.”

“What’s interesting here is that we really have a test, and we are being tested as to whether or not our democracy is going to survive,” Reiner said on MSNBC in February. “We have somebody who’s mentally unstable, who is a pathological liar. There’s no getting around that, who’s running our country.”

