Charlie Daniels Offers Solution to Congressional Dysfunction: ‘Replace Them All’

In the wake of another failure by Congress to get a key piece of legislation passed this week, musician Charlie Daniels has a solution to help alleviate government dysfunction — throw them all out.

In a series of tweets this week, the 80-year-old “Devil Went Down to Georgia” musician blasted Congress after the Senate’s failure to advance the Republican-led repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

advertisement

Daniels specifically called out the Senate, which he termed “a kindergarten class.”

OK the congress and senate we have can't work together and have proven it.

solution- replace them all until we find people who can — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 18, 2017

The senate is not a political body, its a kindergarten class — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 18, 2017

“Ok the congress and senate we have can’t work together and have proven it,” Daniels wrote. “solution – replace them all until we find people who can.”

In another message, the country music star said he wondered what American politics would look like without politics parties: “Then politicians could serve the people instead of the party.”

Sometimes I think we'd be better off without political parties

Then politicians could serve

the people instead of the party — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 18, 2017

This is hardly the first time Daniels has ripped Congress for its ineffectiveness; in August 2015, the musician penned an open letter in which he unloaded on the “sold-out, jaded, burned-out, political hacks.”

“The courageous politicians that once championed this nation have been replaced, for the most part, by a breed of milksop, politically correct, scared of their own shadow, pushover, pathetic excuses for public servants who are supposed to be representing a constituency of citizens who have to live with the circumstance of their timid folly,” he wrote.

Daniels has also not been shy to propose his own policy solutions to some of the country’s most vexing problems. In March, after a number of liberal cities’ leaders proposed ignoring federal law to establish “sanctuary cities” for illegal immigrants, Daniels suggested that red-state, pro-life cities should ignore federal abortion law and become “sanctuary cities” for unborn children.

Daniels is set to release a book of memoirs, Never Look at the Empty Seats, on October 24.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum