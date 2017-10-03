Celebrities Ramp Up Attacks on Gun Owners Following Vegas Shooting: ‘Gun Control Now’

Hollywood stars continued to vilify and attack gun owners and the NRA following the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night that left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Taking to Twitter, comedian and incoming Hulu late-night talk show host Sarah Silverman quoted Jimmy Kimmel’s Monday night monologue in which he said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan “et al ‘won’t do anything about this bc the @nra has their balls in a vice.'”

advertisement

Mitch McConnell, @SpeakerRyan et al “won’t do anything about this bc the @nra has their balls in a vice” WATCH THIS NOW https://t.co/5Ke90RSqi6 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 3, 2017

Netflix late-night host Chelsea Handler urged her nearly eight million Twitter followers to call the Congressional office of Rep. Jeff Duncan, whom she said “still wants 2 vote on making it easier 2 use gun silencers.”

This is the #of rep Jeff Duncan of S.C. who said last night that he still wants 2 vote on making it easier 2 use gun silencers. 202.225.5301 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 3, 2017

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a link that included “A list of the members of the House and Senate, and their twitter handles, that have taken money from the NRA.”

A list of the members of the House and Senate, and their twitter handles, that have taken money from the NRA: https://t.co/lWzEUjVqIJ pic.twitter.com/henBX3Hr7C — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 3, 2017

Breitbart News reported that suspected mass murderer Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire Sunday from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, as thousands of festival-goers watched country music star Jason Aldean perform.

Within hours of the shooting, several celebrities took to social media and called for gun control. Notably, pop superstar Lady Gaga said “blood is on the hands of” Congress and President Donald Trump if they don’t unite and enact gun control legislation.

A bevy of country music singers, however, took to social media Monday morning offering their thoughts and prayers for those killed and wounded.

Below is a roundup of celebrities advancing their push for gun restrictions in America.

I post something about Australia every time. But this is for those who say gun control doesn't work… https://t.co/jqmLgOmXu4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

After Sandy Hook and Las Vegas, what is the rationale for any civilian owning an assault rifle and high capacity magazine? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 2, 2017

the brilliant Seth Meyers is fed up with Congress responding to gun violence only with prayers https://t.co/kH5OCuUlOA via @HuffPostComedy — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 3, 2017

Yes. Now can we cut the bullshit & do something? https://t.co/XZlY2hLGTz — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 3, 2017

We are rushing to our own funerals. We are eager to blow ourselves up. We are doing all this to ourselves. Think and pray on that! https://t.co/Xkzau8VVoQ — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 3, 2017

Terrorist worked at Lockheed Martin – one of the biggest weapons makers in the world – — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 3, 2017

Our late talk show hosts are now de facto activists, not because they want to, but because it would be incomprehensible to not be — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 3, 2017

He’s just a terrorist. A DOMESTIC TERRORIST. No ISIS, no conversion – STEPHEN PADDOCK IS SIMPLY A TERRORIST. GUN CONTROL NOW — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) October 2, 2017

To everyone who maintains there are no common sense gun laws to enact, how about getting rid of these fucking things? https://t.co/8a66DXaFB6 — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) October 3, 2017

You probably didn't hear about most of these, so here.

477 Days. 521 Mass Shootings. Zero Action From Congress. https://t.co/yXh5sbrSlh — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 3, 2017

People calling for #GunControlNow aren't "exploiting a tragedy;" they're trying to prevent the next one. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 2, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson