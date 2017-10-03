SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities Ramp Up Attacks on Gun Owners Following Vegas Shooting: ‘Gun Control Now’

by Jerome Hudson3 Oct 20170

Hollywood stars continued to vilify and attack gun owners and the NRA following the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night that left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Taking to Twitter, comedian and incoming Hulu late-night talk show host Sarah Silverman quoted Jimmy Kimmel’s Monday night monologue in which he said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan “et al ‘won’t do anything about this bc the @nra has their balls in a vice.'”

Netflix late-night host Chelsea Handler urged her nearly eight million Twitter followers to call the Congressional office of Rep. Jeff Duncan, whom she said “still wants 2 vote on making it easier 2 use gun silencers.”

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a link that included “A list of the members of the House and Senate, and their twitter handles, that have taken money from the NRA.”

Breitbart News reported that suspected mass murderer Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire Sunday from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, as thousands of festival-goers watched country music star Jason Aldean perform.

Within hours of the shooting, several celebrities took to social media and called for gun control. Notably, pop superstar Lady Gaga said “blood is on the hands of” Congress and President Donald Trump if they don’t unite and enact gun control legislation.

A bevy of country music singers, however, took to social media Monday morning offering their thoughts and prayers for those killed and wounded.

Below is a roundup of celebrities advancing their push for gun restrictions in America.

