Megyn Kelly Dresses Up as Shania Twain for ‘Today’ Show Halloween: ‘Every Shred of My Dignity is Gone’

Megyn Kelly took the stage Tuesday dressed as country superstar Shania Twain in her Today Halloween Extravaganza debut, putting on her best impersonation of Twain’s iconic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video routine.

The NBC morning show’s special Halloween episode saw Reba McEntire introduce Today anchors in their Halloween costumes as country music legends.

When asked by Matt Lauer, who performed in drag as Dolly Parton, how she felt to be all dressed up, Kelly said: “Every shred of my dignity is gone so I feel like I’m home.”

In a sit-down interview with Twain, Kelly admitted that the costume “gave me boobs where boobs didn’t exist, a waist where a waist didn’t exist, and a flat stomach. It’s all good.”

Social media reaction to Kelly’s performance was sour, however, with several Twitter users ripping her impersonation.

Even on Halloween, @megynkelly pretending to be talented, successful, and not a white supremicist is kind of a stretch. https://t.co/Bo63zEx0RK — Bae Talese (@elongreen) October 31, 2017

Celebrating Halloween with some scary viewing: Megyn Kelly on the Today Show. Cringeing along 😬😬 — Spencer Spookoff 👻 (@SpencerDukoff) October 31, 2017

Shania Twain ignored Megyn Kelly to pet the Today show dog. She IS a hero. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) October 31, 2017

The Today Halloween special also saw Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus, Al Roker as Willie Nelson, Hoda Kotb as Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford as Miley Cyrus, and Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers.

Nearly two months after its launch, Megyn Kelly Today is battling low ratings and is reportedly alienating a number of would-be high-profile celebrity guests. The former Fox News anchor is also struggling to come across as likable, according to a new public opinion poll.

According to Rasmussen Reports — which surveyed more than 1,000 adults in the U.S. — 45 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Kelly, while only 28 percent of Americans polled had a “somewhat favorable” view of her. Another 27 percent had no opinion on the TV personality.

Tuesday marked the second time this month where audiences were treated to Kelly’s dance moves.

Last week, Kelly and her guest Hoda Kotb kicked off what appeared to be an impromptu dance routine for her studio audience. The segment was panned on social media.

