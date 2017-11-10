Photos: Melania Trump Brings Luxury Fashion to Great Wall of China

First Lady Melania Trump brought high fashion to the Great Wall of China as she toured the historic monument Friday while President Donald Trump visits Vietnam.

For her trip to see the Great Wall, Melania chose an array of luxury fashion, starting with a black turtle-neck and double face cashmere wheat-colored wrap skirt from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s “The Row” label.

Over her shoulders, Melania draped a black Dolce & Gabbana coat and on her feet, the Slovenian-born former model chose beige pointed flats. But the most exquisite portion of the ensemble was the scalloped-edged nude-toned wide leather Azzedine Alaïa belt. The Alaïa accessory retails at Barney’s for more than $1,400.

Melania stunned during a state dinner in China the day before in an embellished Asia-inspired Gucci dress that featured giant puff fur sleeves and a side-slit that revealed the First Lady’s long legs and pale pink stilettos, as Breitbart News reported. The ensemble was easily Melania’s most high fashion outfit while on the overseas trip across Asia.