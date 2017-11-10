Photos: Melania Trump Brings Luxury Fashion to Great Wall of China

First Lady Melania Trump brought high fashion to the Great Wall of China as she toured the historic monument Friday while President Donald Trump visits Vietnam.
For her trip to see the Great Wall, Melania chose an array of luxury fashion, starting with a black turtle-neck and double face cashmere wheat-colored wrap skirt from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s “The Row” label.
advertisement
Over her shoulders, Melania draped a black Dolce & Gabbana coat and on her feet, the Slovenian-born former model chose beige pointed flats. But the most exquisite portion of the ensemble was the scalloped-edged nude-toned wide leather Azzedine Alaïa belt. The Alaïa accessory retails at Barney’s for more than $1,400.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump walks along the Mutianyu Great Wall section in Beijing Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Mrs. Trump toured China’s famed Great Wall at Mutianyu, where she rode a cable car to a watchtower, signed a guestbook and strolled along a stretch of the wall for about half an hour with a small group of aides and security officers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu Great Wall section n Beijing Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, right, walks along the Mutianyu Great Wall section in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump reacts to photographers as she walks along the Mutianyu Great Wall section in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Melania stunned during a state dinner in China the day before in an embellished Asia-inspired Gucci dress that featured giant puff fur sleeves and a side-slit that revealed the First Lady’s long legs and pale pink stilettos, as Breitbart News reported. The ensemble was easily Melania’s most high fashion outfit while on the overseas trip across Asia.
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as first lady Melania Trump stands at left at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan, right, arrives for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.