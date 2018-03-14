Celebrities Praise Students’ Walkout for Gun Control: ‘This is Only the Beginning’

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins14 Mar 20180

Celebrities took to Twitter to applaud as students walked out of school all across the country on Wednesday in support of stricter gun control laws.

The walk-out is a precursor to the student march for gun control scheduled for ten days from now.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, Will & Grace star Debra Messing, Star Wars star Mark Hamill, and America Idol host and pop megastar showed their support for the students by posting messages on social media.

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg joined students on the streets in New York City.

Singer Miley Cyrus suggested the march was a way for students to “take back their power,” tweeting:

Samantha Bee tweeted in a similar tone:

Actor Chris Evans directed his tweet to the Republican Party, asking if they were listening:

ABC’s Scandal star Terry Washington tweeted:

Actress Allison Janney tweeted:

Actor LeVar Burton tweeted that he was “so proud of this next generation.”

Disney star Zendaya expressed solidarity with students walking out for gun control:

And actor Andy Richter asked, “If more guns make us safer, why aren’t we safe?”

Richter’s question raises an interesting point, inasmuch as schools are gun-free zones. Therefore, the only guns in schools are the guns which criminals carry. President Trump’s solution to this situation is to allow “20 percent” of teachers to be armed so they can protect children from “sickos” who ignore the gun-free zone signage.

The reaction poured in from several politically active celebs. Check it out below.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.