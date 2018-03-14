Celebrities Praise Students’ Walkout for Gun Control: ‘This is Only the Beginning’

Celebrities took to Twitter to applaud as students walked out of school all across the country on Wednesday in support of stricter gun control laws.

The walk-out is a precursor to the student march for gun control scheduled for ten days from now.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell, Will & Grace star Debra Messing, Star Wars star Mark Hamill, and America Idol host and pop megastar showed their support for the students by posting messages on social media.

so proud of my high school students – for walking out today – to every kid who found the strength to use they voices in spite of threats of detention – thank u all – #ParklandStrong #HELLnoNRA #NeverAgainIsNow — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 14, 2018

#walkout So proud to be a part of a school community that supports its students need to share their voices. #Never pic.twitter.com/rTX5LMwrcb — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 14, 2018

I am walking out with you in spirit, America- all the way from Dublin, Ireland! #NeverAgain https://t.co/sk1DLDL5dv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 14, 2018

On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence. Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days👊🏻 #MarchForOurLives — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg joined students on the streets in New York City.

.@WhoopiGoldberg joined students on the streets in New York City who were taking part in #NationalWalkoutDay along with thousands across the country to rally for change in gun laws. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/USTIPRLluS — The View (@TheView) March 14, 2018

Singer Miley Cyrus suggested the march was a way for students to “take back their power,” tweeting:

Proud of all of you! Never give up! You are THE change! So amazing to see young people take back their power and USE it! #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/nuUDdqkpkD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 14, 2018

Samantha Bee tweeted in a similar tone:

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are the change we want to see. Thank you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 14, 2018

Actor Chris Evans directed his tweet to the Republican Party, asking if they were listening:

The young people of this generation give me so much hope. Are u listening @GOP? Time for gun laws to change. And for you 2A-ers, relax, no one is saying you cant own a gun, your right to ‘bear arms shall not be infringed’. Just looking for common sense reform! #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/jB7NCb0MJj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 14, 2018

ABC’s Scandal star Terry Washington tweeted:

Dear Students,

I stand with you. I support you. #NationalWalkoutDay — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 14, 2018

Actress Allison Janney tweeted:

Actor LeVar Burton tweeted that he was “so proud of this next generation.”

Disney star Zendaya expressed solidarity with students walking out for gun control:

I am so proud, I stand with every student today. #NationalWalkoutDay ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 14, 2018

And actor Andy Richter asked, “If more guns make us safer, why aren’t we safe?”

Richter’s question raises an interesting point, inasmuch as schools are gun-free zones. Therefore, the only guns in schools are the guns which criminals carry. President Trump’s solution to this situation is to allow “20 percent” of teachers to be armed so they can protect children from “sickos” who ignore the gun-free zone signage.

The reaction poured in from several politically active celebs. Check it out below.

To all the students walking out today to honor of 17 killed in Parkland & demanding action against gun violence: We will follow your lead and protest with our voices, our bodies and our votes. This is just the beginning. See you in Washington on the 24th. #NationalWalkoutDay — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 14, 2018

So inspired by students across the country participating in #NationalWalkoutDay

I want to be like them when I grow up. https://t.co/1FqDIGLxr3 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) March 14, 2018

So unbelievably proud of these students. So blown away by their unstoppable energy and their devotion to hold our legislators accountable. They are not going away, but those officials who do nothing to reform gun laws, most certainly will be. #walkout #ParklandStrong https://t.co/928ee1lBJC — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 14, 2018

Respect to all the students across the country right now walking out and standing up against gun violence — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 14, 2018

To all the students walking out today: We support you. #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/4kTNOeBOmN — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 14, 2018

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are strong and powerful and we love you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

I served 22 years so #marchforourlives could #walkout. When you exercise your right to protest, begin and end with gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of that right. How we exercise our rights matters. https://t.co/BAqMNaBUtu pic.twitter.com/aMQnSoCPM1 — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 14, 2018

In order to stand up, you must first walk out. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) March 14, 2018

Seeing these kids around the country walk out of their schools and make their voices heard for #NationalWalkoutDay gives me hope for the future. Know that we stand with you and we walk with you. #NeverAgain. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

