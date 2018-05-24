CW’s ‘Supergirl’ Is Going Transgender for Season Four

The CW’s popular superhero series Supergirl has announced the addition of a transgender character for season four.

The news broke after several sources noticed that producers issued a casting call for a new character to be named “Nia Nal.” The character is described as a transgender woman in her early 20s. No ethnicity or race was specified, according to ComicBook.com.

The character is likely set to take over the newsroom at the show’s CatCo newspaper company.

According to the report of the casting call notice, the new character will be “a confident, wunderkind of a fashionista. Once a political speechwriter, Nia is the newest addition to the CatCo investigative reporting team. With her, she brings sparkling wit and biting humor but under that banter-y, chic facade, lays a soulful young woman who has much to offer the world.”

This new transgender character hardly marks the first time that Supergirl had plunged into the world of left-wing PCism.

Starring Melissa Benoist, Supergirl debuted in 2015 on CBS, but by season two it had been shuffled over to the CW network. From the beginning, the series was focused on a girl-power theme, but the series didn’t start really heading into PCism until it was secure at the CW Network.

After a few episodes at CW, Supergirl began introducing gay characters and dissing conservatives, and President Donald Trump.

In its first season, the show went after former Fox News TV host Bill O’Reilly. In one scene, for instance, in her role as girl Friday to the show’s publishing chief, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), Benoist said she had to make sure O’Reilly was distanced from her boss.

“I’m calling about the Correspondents dinner,” Benoist said on the phone while walking busily down the street. “I need to make sure Ms. Grant doesn’t end up next to Bill O’Reilly again.”

That same year, Benoist insisted that her show was a “feminist show.”

“I think it’s great,” Benoist said to Stephen Colbert. “And I think what’s feminist about it is that it’s for everyone. She has all the same powers [Superman] does.”

By 2017 the show had become reliably left-wing and in a November episode offered yet another Trump bashing aside with one of the characters saying that Nazis were angling to “make American Aryan again,” in a slap at President Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

In the meantime, the show revealed that one of its main characters, Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), was gay and then was featured in a season-long gay relationship story arc.

With all the “wokness” in the series, Warner Bros. ended up opening an investigation into Andrew Kreisberg, the show’s executive producer, after fifteen women and four men accused him of sexual misconduct.

Supergirl returns this fall to the CW network on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.