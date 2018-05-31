Joss Whedon: Samantha Bee ‘Was Too Kind’ to Call Ivanka Trump a ‘C**t’

Director Joss Whedon defended comedian Samantha Bee Thursday, arguing the TBS late-night host was “too kind” in calling White House senior aide Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt.”

“Ivanka legitimized trump by being pretty & seeming sane, & libs created a (kinda sexist) Rapunzel narrative that she was ‘trapped,’” Whedon tweeted. “She’s from a crime family, she married into a crime family, she’s a grown up.”

The Avengers director then warned the President’s daughter “will do as much damage as she can get away with.”

“Sam was too kind.”

Ivanka legitimized trump by being pretty & seeming sane, & libs created a (kinda sexist) Rapunzel narrative that she was ‘trapped’. She’s from a crime family, she married into a crime family, she’s a grown up. She will do as much damage as she can get away with. Sam was too kind. — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 31, 2018

Whedon’s comments echo similar hot takes tweeted by actresses Sally Field and Minnie Driver Thursday, who both said the profane insult is too complimentary for Ivanka.

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c*nt,” Field said, adding, “c*nts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt. Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

Minutes later, Driver chimed in. “That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used,” she wrote on Twitter. “But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth.”

That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 31, 2018

The TBS late-night host branded Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt” after she tweeted a loving photograph of herself holding her young son.

Still outraged over the cancellation of Roseanne, Bee’s attack was met by a fiery backlash from conservatives.

Only after Autotrader suspended its advertising on the program Full Frontal did the comedian apologize.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said.

TBS issued its own apology, admitting the foul-mouthed attack “should not have been aired.”

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

Neither Turner nor its parent company Time Warner have indicated that CEO Jeff Bewkes will follow the lead of Disney CEO Bob Iger, who personally called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for a tweet from Roseanne Barr, who then worked for Disney subsidiary ABC.