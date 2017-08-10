Poynter, Facebook’s Arbiter of ‘Fake News,’ Sees Jewish Conspiracy to Purge H.R. McMaster

James Warren, Chief Media Writer for Poynter, pointed a finger Thursday morning at Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson after the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) — of which Adelson is a “prime backer” — recommended that President Donald Trump reassign his National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Warren (pictured, right) mocks the ZOA’s analysis — printed first at Breitbart News Wednesday night — with a straw man quip about McMaster being a “brainwashed” Manchurian candidate. Then, for seven paragraphs, he takes an odd detour into examining Adelson’s media properties inside Israel — accusing the casino mogul of subsidizing “propaganda” to influence politics in both Israel and the U.S.

advertisement

Vanity Fair reprinted Warren’s column under the headline “INSIDE SHELDON ADELSON’S EFFORT TO PURGE MCMASTER: The billionaire Trump donor is bankrolling organizations seeking to oust the president’s national security adviser.”

The aspersions Warren casts on ZOA and Adelson echo an ugly tradition in American politics where extremist voices accuse pro-Israel Jews of “dual loyalty” — an anti-Semitic ad hominem attack designed to “other” its target. The left employed these tactics most recently during the debate over former President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran — with the far-left Daily Kos outright calling Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) a “traitor” while depicting a cartoon stand-in of the senator in front of an Israeli flag.

Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), funded by a host of left-wing advocacy groups, created the guidelines for social media giant Facebook to flag stories as “fake news.” PolitiFact, one of the organizations tasked with determining whether a story shared on Facebook is labeled “disputed,” is a project of a Poynter-owned newspaper.

Editor’s note: We didn’t make these rules; the left did.