Even the Left Is Slamming CNN’s Bullying of Female Trump Supporter: ‘Despicable,’ ‘Vile,’ ‘Awful’

by John Nolte22 Feb 20180

Left-wing journalists Chris Hayes and Glenn Greenwald blasted the far-left CNN for ambushing a female Trump supporter in Florida earlier this week.

On Monday, CNN’s Drew Griffin tracked down a private citizen whose worst sin might have been sharing — without knowing she was doing so — a “Russian-coordinated event” on her Facebook page. Griffin proceeded to publicly shame this woman, even though his left-wing employer gave a Russian-coordinated event more publicity than Putin could have ever hoped for.

Michael Moore was also at that rally and as of now CNN has not demanded he answer for his “unwitting” Russian collusion.

This is not the first time the last-place cable channel has attacked an innocent civilian. Over a silly video that mocked CNN, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski openly threatened its creator, warning him that if he ever did it again CNN would “dox” him, or publish his private information so the Internet could abuse him.

Many accused CNN of doxing this woman. The anti-Trump network told the whole world her name and even chose not to blur out the address number on her house.

CNN’s history of fomenting a climate of hate against conservatives and Trump supporters is well-documented.

Regardless, abuse is exactly what this Florida woman faced after CNN broadcast the video and published her name. On her Facebook page, she was savaged by CNN viewers as a “stupid old hag,” a “traitor,” a “treasonous hillbilly,” “ugly,” and “racist trash.”

The woman was also physically threatened. “[S]tay in Florida, you come to NY and I’ll kick your Russian bot ass,” one CNN consumer promised.

Among others, and although they are men of the left, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and the Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald were disgusted and appalled by CNN’s abusive bullying of this innocent woman.

In a series of tweets, Hayes said, “I think it’s bad CNN did this and don’t approve and wouldn’t do it myself.” He added, “That is awful and they should not have done it. … Doorknocking a random citizen not accused of any wrongdoing like that is not cool.”

Greenwald was even more outraged, declaring CNN’s partisan tactics “vile,” “gross,” and ‘despicable.”

“Despicable: CNN hunts down an ordinary citizen at home … Go ask Michael Moore why he did that. Ask Joy Reid why Russian bots RT her so much.” In another tweet, he added, “One last thing that is vile about what CNN did. This reporter would *never* show up uninvited at the home of, say, Obama military or intel officials & ambush them with cameras. They’d respectfully invite them into studios & allow them to decline. So easy to confront the powerless[.]”

The Intercept’s Jeremy Scahill added, “CNN could have talked to her without broadcasting her image and name everywhere. It was stunt journalism that resulted in her being harassed mercilessly.”

Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, said simply, “CNN should be ashamed.”

The Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali wrote, “This is nuts. A woman living in her suburban home doesn’t deserve this badgering.”

 

