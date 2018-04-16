A campaign led by anti-gun activist David Hogg aimed at the advertisers of Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show The Ingraham Angle appears to have backfired, as her ratings have reportedly risen by over 20 percent.

“Since Ingraham returned from vacation on April 9, total viewership of her program has averaged about 2.7 million (Monday through Thursday; Friday’s numbers are not available),” Newsbusters reported.

“Compare that to the ratings from March 26 through March 29, the Monday through Thursday just prior to the boycott: That week, Ingraham’s total viewership averaged 2.23 million,” it continued. “The increase in her ratings since the boycott began is more than 20 percent.”

The rise in ratings follows a campaign led by student activist David Hogg, who began targeting Ingraham’s advertisers after she made derogatory comments about Hogg’s failure to get into certain colleges – an action for which she later apologized.

However, Hogg pressed on with the campaign, urging companies to boycott The Ingraham Angle, denouncing the apology as an “effort just to save your advertisers.”

Around 27 companies including Office Depot, Jenny Craig, Hulu, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair, StitchFix, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Liberty Mutual agreed to pull advertising, although other companies have refused.

Despite the campaign, Fox News have expressed their support for Ingraham, warning that they “will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts.”

Advertisers that refused to boycott the show, such as pillow company MyPillow, have also seen “strong” sales in recent weeks, despite a boycott campaign led by Hogg’s supporters over the company’s refusal to bow to their wishes.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com