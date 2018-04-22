Fusion GPS Founders: ‘Put Aside Russia Collusion’

Fusion GPS founders Peter Fritsch and Glenn R. Simpson urge the public to set aside the “Russia collusion” theory and to focus instead on President Donald Trump’s business practices, which they say could have aided global money-laundering.

In an op-ed published this weekend in the New York Times, Frisch and Simpson write:

Put aside Russian collusion for a moment. Press pause on possible presidential obstruction of justice. Forget Stormy Daniels. The most significant recent development involving the president may be that the special counsel, Robert Mueller, has subpoenaed Trump Organization business records as part of his inquiry into Russian interference in the presidential election. Those documents — and records recently seized by the F.B.I. from the president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen — might answer a question raised by the president’s critics: Have certain real estate investors used Trump-branded properties to launder the proceeds of criminal activity around the world?

The founders of the firm that was paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to create the infamous “dossier” on Trump, which the Obama administration’s Department of Justice later used to obtain court permission to snoop on Trump campaign associates, admit that there is no evidence that Trump was involved in any wrongdoing.

“This reporting has not uncovered conclusive evidence that the Trump Organization or its principals knowingly abetted criminal activity. And it’s not reasonable to expect the company to keep track of every condo buyer in a Trump-branded building,” they write.

“But Mr. Trump’s company routinely teamed up with individuals whose backgrounds should have raised red flags,” they add.

Also, Simpson NYT piece — put aside collusion, put aside obstruction — good example of Trump-Russia investigation moving into ‘by any means necessary’ phase. https://t.co/J3VtjTIJXe pic.twitter.com/IxYGGoD9AA — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 22, 2018

Read the full op-ed here.

Last week, the Democratic National Committee sued Russia, Wikileaks, and the Trump campaign, alleging collusion to affect the 2016 presidential election. Critics saw the lawsuit as a desperate move to keep the “Russia collusion” theory alive after nearly two years of investigation have found no evidence to support it.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.