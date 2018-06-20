Michael Avenatti, Lawyer for Porn Star Stormy Daniels, Arrives at Border to Represent Illegal Aliens

Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti (Tara Ziemba / Getty)
Tara Ziemba / Getty

Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, has arrived at the southern border to represent 50 mothers who were separated from their children after being arrested for crossing into the United States illegally.

According to mysanantonio.com, Avenatti appeared at a relief center in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday and called President Donald Trump’s border policy a “shit show,” adding that it was “by far the worst day of my legal career.”

Avenatti had indicated Sunday that he would be traveling to the border and made a pitch on Twitter for new clients:

Since then, Avenatti has been tweeting about the plight of his clients:

He tweeted Wednesday that he will be traveling to Phoenix on Thursday to visit the children of clients who were detained by authorities in Texas:

For weeks, Avenatti had been a fixture on cable news networks as he pursued his client’s efforts to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she had signed about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago. Though he claimed to have no political motivations, he vowed that Trump would not last a full term in office.

However, Avenatti slipped from the limelight in recent weeks amidst questions about his law firm, which was hit with a $10 million bankruptcy judgment. CNN, the cable network that had done the most to promote Avenatti, backed away from its favorite guest with an investigation exploring his firm’s bizarre ties to an ex-convict.

With Stormy Daniels temporarily pushed out of the headlines by Trump’s summit with North Korea last week — and forced to take her act to backwaters like East Cape Girardeau, Illinois — Avenatti had seemed to lose his stride. He was warned by a judge that he would have to give up his “publicity tour” if he intervened in a court case involving documents that were seized by the FBI from Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

But Avenatti has evidently found a new cause in the border fight — though it is not clear he knows anything about immigration law.

