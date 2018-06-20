Michael Avenatti, Lawyer for Porn Star Stormy Daniels, Arrives at Border to Represent Illegal Aliens

Michael Avenatti, attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, has arrived at the southern border to represent 50 mothers who were separated from their children after being arrested for crossing into the United States illegally.

According to mysanantonio.com, Avenatti appeared at a relief center in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday and called President Donald Trump’s border policy a “shit show,” adding that it was “by far the worst day of my legal career.”

Avenatti had indicated Sunday that he would be traveling to the border and made a pitch on Twitter for new clients:

If anyone knows of a parent that has had their child taken from them at the border and not returned, please have them contact me as I am entering this fight. This outrageous conduct must be brought to an immediate end. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 17, 2018

Since then, Avenatti has been tweeting about the plight of his clients:

Here is a pic I just took at the McAllen airport of seven young boys of detained parents being transported out of the area by handlers via AA flt 5772 to DFW. Who knows where they are going from there. Sending children 1000 miles away from their parents is a disgrace. #Outraged pic.twitter.com/zrqdIFnsWY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 20, 2018

He tweeted Wednesday that he will be traveling to Phoenix on Thursday to visit the children of clients who were detained by authorities in Texas:

Looking forward to visiting detained children tmrw in Phoenix who were shipped there from Texas after being taken from their detained mothers (my clients). This will be their first “contact” with their mothers in weeks. I will be delivering letters and messages of love and hope. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 21, 2018

For weeks, Avenatti had been a fixture on cable news networks as he pursued his client’s efforts to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she had signed about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago. Though he claimed to have no political motivations, he vowed that Trump would not last a full term in office.

However, Avenatti slipped from the limelight in recent weeks amidst questions about his law firm, which was hit with a $10 million bankruptcy judgment. CNN, the cable network that had done the most to promote Avenatti, backed away from its favorite guest with an investigation exploring his firm’s bizarre ties to an ex-convict.

With Stormy Daniels temporarily pushed out of the headlines by Trump’s summit with North Korea last week — and forced to take her act to backwaters like East Cape Girardeau, Illinois — Avenatti had seemed to lose his stride. He was warned by a judge that he would have to give up his “publicity tour” if he intervened in a court case involving documents that were seized by the FBI from Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

But Avenatti has evidently found a new cause in the border fight — though it is not clear he knows anything about immigration law.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named to Forward’s 50 “most influential” Jews in 2017. He is the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.