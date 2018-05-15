Turkey Calls Summit, Urges Islamic World to Review Ties to ‘Terror State’ Israel

Turkey has called on all Islamic countries to review their ties with “terror state” Israel ahead of an extraordinary summit of the world’s main pan-Islamic body to protest Israel’s actions in defending itself against deadly Gaza riots.

“Islamic countries should without fail review their relations with Israel,” Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told his ruling party in parliament Tuesday.

“The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre,” he added.

Yildirim said that after the summit a giant rally would be held at the vast Yenikapi meeting area in Istanbul under the slogan of “Stop the Oppression” to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

“This has nothing to do with party politics. This is to show solidarity, brotherhood and togetherness,” he said. “The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre.”

An “extraordinary summit” of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also been called by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the body, AFP reports.

Israel’s reponse to that move was swift:

Erdogan is among Hamas’s biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 15, 2018

Mr. Erdoğan gave a speech in London on Monday night calling Israel a “terror state,” adding that “the assault on the Gaza protesters exposed Israel’s ugly visage, as one who carries out genocide in Gaza.”

Turkey announced Monday evening it was recalling its ambassadors from the United States and Israel “for consultations,”