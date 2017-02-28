Livewire** President Trump’s First Address to a Joint Session of Congress

BREITBART LIVE UPDATES
Welcome to the Breitbart News Livewire of President Donald Trump’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress. The president will address the nation at 9:00 pm eastern from the Hall of the House of Representatives, where he is expected to lay out a broad vision of his administration’s agenda.
Topics he’s expected to address include Obamacare, immigration, the border wall, his budget, military buildup, veteran affairs, national security, trade, jobs/the economy, education, and law enforcement. He’ll touch on the same themes that propelled him to the White House. Look for an emphasis on America First — with the phrase “buy American and hire American” as his administration’s policy lodestar.
Capitol Hill is looking for any indication of Trump’s preference on the various Obamacare replacement proposals. Politico, however, reports that Trump is unlikely to embrace any specific plan. Breitbart’s Sean Moran offers a primer on the various Obamacare replacement plans.
Trump’s budget is also being hotly debated. Jonathan Swan at Axios reports that Trump is not expected to explicitly endorse Speaker Paul Ryan’s border adjustment tax tonight, which, Swan reports, Trump’s team is “divided on. The nationalist wing of the White House — led by Steve Bannon — supports the plan to raise $1 trillion by hiking taxes on imports. Officials closer to corporate America, including top economic advisor Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, are said to be deeply skeptical.” Ryan wants the border adjustment tax to offset any Trump tax cut proposal. Swan has updated his initial story to note the White House talking points about the address state: “We must have fair trade for our workers – foreign countries can no longer be allowed to tax our exports while shipping goods into our country for free.” This language might suggest an openness to the border adjustment tax concept or simply signal a willingness to use tariffs.
The budget debate is also expected to be contentious in the coming weeks with Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) declaring the president’s budget “dead on arrival” because of Trump’s proposed cuts to the State Department.
Meanwhile, there are also reports that Trump might be open to “an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides.” As Breitbart’s Neil Munro points out, take these reports with a grain of salt until further details of such a deal are hashed out.
We can also expect the usual D.C. partisan drama tonight. Some Democrat lawmakers are boycotting the address, including Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). Others are bringing illegal immigrants with them as their guests. First Lady Melania Trump’s guests, on the other hand, reportedly include Jessica Davis, Susan Oliver, and Jamiel Shaw, Sr. — each of whom lost loved ones to illegal immigrant criminals.
Stay with us throughout the evening as we offer live updates. All times eastern.
12:09 am — Watching the cable news replay of the speech one is struck again by the impolite manner in which Democrat lawmakers refused to even clap as a show of acknowledgment or greeting to the president at the beginning of his address. Republicans were never this impolite to President Obama during his State of the Union addresses. The closest thing that comes to mind is South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson’s infamous “you lie!” outburst during Obama’s address to Congress in 2009, but even that was widely condemned by his fellow Republicans, which is the sort of self-policing you’ll never see Democrats do among themselves and certainly not for any slight given to this president.
11:31 pm — America liked it. Bigly.
.@CNN poll for #JointAddress: 57% very positive, 21% somewhat positive, 21% negative; 69% say Trump's policies will move USA in positive dir
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
.@CNN poll shows 78% — 4 out of 5 Americans! — said Trump's #jointaddress speech was "very" (57%) or "somewhat" (21%) positive. A triumph.
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
11:28 pm — Coulter in fine form tonight as usual.
The best speech I've have ever witnessed from Washington.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 1, 2017
MSNBC weirdly silent. Scribbling notes — any ideas? I got nothing.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 1, 2017
The media's job tonight is to keep Trump's numbers from skyrocketing tomorrow.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 1, 2017
I love when Democrats pretend to be salt of the earth, straw hat hayseeds. https://t.co/zJUGxSQDFF
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 1, 2017
Next year, the Dem response will be from a square dance.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 1, 2017
11:22 pm — A new record:
Twitter: With 3M tweets, tonight's @POTUS speech was most tweeted #SOTU or #JointSession address ever, surpassing previous record of 2.6M.
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) March 1, 2017
11:21 pm — Even Alexrod…
Axelrod: Trump will get a bump in polls from speech https://t.co/eIReTE3mnk
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
11:16 pm — Team DNC…
The DNC response to #JointAddress on @MSNBC features BOTH @TomPerez and @keithellison pic.twitter.com/R6dc42uwZ8
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
11:14 pm — Sad.
When asked about the speech DNC Chair Perez sarcastically clapped: "oh, he read a TelePrompTer!! It's like my kid ate and didn't spill!"
— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) March 1, 2017
11:09 pm — Here’s video of Van Jones’ comments…
Van Jones: Trump "became President of the United States” when he honored the widow of the Navy SEAL killed in Yemen https://t.co/IrJyVbU0KS
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 1, 2017
11:06 pm — hail to the chief…
.@WhiteHouse staff welcomes @POTUS back after historic & powerful #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/a8fyz83X8V
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 1, 2017
11:05 pm —
.@newtgingrich to @seanhannity on Trump #JointAddress "Best speech of his career. I'm blown away…very profound…Democrats were startled."
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “This Was Probably, Without A Doubt, One Of His Best Speeches”
https://t.co/7Qi38VjQZY via
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2017
Speechless…
McConnell predicts Trump approval rating will rise: “I rarely find my counterpart, Chuck Schumer, speechless."
— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) March 1, 2017
10:57 pm — Grumpy Chuck…
"Speeches go away very quickly," says @SenSchumer hopefully to @CNN. I've never seen him so unhappy in front of a camera ever #JointAddress
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
10:52 pm — For what it’s worth, here is more from Luntz’s focus group:
"This is the 'Donald Trump' Donald Trump needs to be, and the next thing he needs to do is delete his Twitter," focus group member says. pic.twitter.com/pseQ3dOqZo
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2017
10:51 pm — Was he someone’s guest?
A @JoeNBC sighting. pic.twitter.com/HwmC1b5tws
— Maegan Vazquez (@maeganvaz) March 1, 2017
10:48 pm — So awkward…
I have no idea who Steve Beshear is, but neither does Steve Beshear pic.twitter.com/JFzBJIuTkW
— The Swog Blog (@TheSwogBlog) March 1, 2017
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) reminds Beshear…
As @realDonaldTrump just said in #JointAddress, we have already taken taken action to help Kentucky coal miners. https://t.co/MCrdZdTx1v
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 1, 2017
10:45 pm — From the New York Times’ LA bureau chief:
Winners tonight: The teleprompter.
— adam nagourney (@adamnagourney) March 1, 2017
And they wonder why Trump calls them the “opposition party.”
10:42 pm — Wow.
Van Jones re: Carryn Owens — "He became President of the United States in that moment. Period." #JointAddress
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 1, 2017
Yikes! Van Jones just said "Donald Trump just became president in that moment." #JointAddress #CNN pic.twitter.com/Xz9r20lEtP
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 1, 2017
Fox News' Juan Williams just said @realDonaldTrump was "playing the fear card" when he talked about VOICE for victims of illegal alien crime
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
.@krauthammer on #Trumpaddress: "Without a doubt, the best speech he ever gave." Says he should have given it at Inauguration. #jointaddress
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
10:41 pm — Watch the video of Trump’s address here.
10:32 pm — 2020…
If this is the best response the Dems can come up with, @realDonaldTrump just won 2020 in a landslide. #JointAddress
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 1, 2017
Tucker Carlson on Fox News commenting on the Democrats’ response: “They found the only person in Kentucky who didn’t vote for Donald Trump.”
10:29 pm — Even Beck…
Not a fan of nationalism, progressivism, populism or Bannon (essence of this speech),BUT: well done and connected w/base.#jointsession #sotu
— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2017
Other reactions:
Once-#Trump critic @brithume of @FoxNews: the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump "struck the balance as well as I've ever seen it struck" #Trumpaddress
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
More @brithume on #Trumpaddress: "[M]ost emotional moment I've ever seen was Ryan Owens' widow, standing there … and reacting as she did."
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
President Trump should also talk about police violence and the 1,000 people killed by police every year. #JointSession
— ACLU National (@ACLU) March 1, 2017
Pelosi reacts -> pic.twitter.com/CHJlOb0Oqb
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
10:26 pm — Sad.
Kentucky governor @Steve__Beshear had a senior moment at the beginning of the Democratic response.
Here's what he was supposed to say: pic.twitter.com/O6pNuqqzCh
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 1, 2017
This isn't working. #DemResponse
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 1, 2017
I'm not sure what the point of the #Democraticresponse to #Trumpaddress is, but I have a sudden thirst for a fountain soda pop with some ice
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
10:22 pm — Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin tells Breitbart News that “Trump articulated real hope without the dope. It was refreshing and a relief after all that we’ve experienced over the past 8 years.”
10:14 pm —
21 focus group members:
• 19 said Trump's speech was better than expected
• 9 are Clinton voters#JointAddress pic.twitter.com/UqU3R5j7JY
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 1, 2017
10:10 pm — Sad behavor from these Democrats. As JFK famously once said about Nixon: “No class.”
Sobbing widow of slain Navy Seal receives 2 minute standing ovation.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz & Keith Ellison stay firmly seated, no claps
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2017
Democrats disgrace themselves by clearing out from @POTUS @realDonaldTrump speech as soon as possible & not offering applause. #Trumpaddress
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
10:10 pm — Trump calls on all Americans to seize the moment… “The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us … I am asking all citizens to embrace this Renewal of the American Spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country. And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment and — Believe in yourselves. Believe in your future. And believe, once more, in America. Thank you, God bless you, and God Bless these United States.”
10:06 pm — Trump is concluding his address on a positive, upbeat message of American greatness. “When we have all of this, we will have made America greater than ever before. For all Americans. This is our vision. This is our mission. But we can only get there together. We are one people, with one destiny. We all bleed the same blood. We all salute the same flag. And we are all made by the same God.”
10:05 pm — Trump articulates a foreign policy message that harkens back to George Washington. “America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align. We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict.”
10:03 pm — Big applause for this: “My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America.” Trump called for NATO to pay their fair share.
10:01 pm — Sustained applause for this: “We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero –- battling against terrorism and securing our Nation. I just spoke to General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.’ Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity.”
Ryan’s wife, standing next to Ivanka Trump, holds back the tears. Trump ad libbed: “Ryan is looking down right now, and I think he’s very happy, because he just broke a record.”
Trump continues: “The Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him.”
9:53 pm — Trump says: “I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American Victims. The office is called VOICE –- Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests.” He then points out the stories of Jamiel Shaw, Susan Oliver, Jenna Oliver, and Jessica Davis — whose families were victims of illegal immigrant criminals. Very emotional reception for families who were forgotten for so long.
There was, however, an audible groan from Democrats when Trump mentioned VOICE.
Groans and murmurs in the Democratic crowd as Trump announces new VOICE program for victims of illegal immigrant violence
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
9:52 pm — Trump calls for support of the men and women of law enforcement and the victims of crime. “We must build bridges of cooperation and trust –- not drive the wedge of disunity and division.”
9:49 pm — Trump repeats a line that former President George W. Bush often said, “Education is the civil rights issue of our time.” He calls for school choice. He highlights another guest — Denisha Merriweather, who attended a private center of learning and “with the help of a tax credit scholarship program. Today, she is the first in her family to graduate, not just from high school, but from college. Later this year she will get her masters degree in social work.”
The pride on Denisha Merriweather's face as @POTUS tells her story of perseverance & success at private school is just amazing #trumpaddress
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
9:47 pm — Trump introduces Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, but her own father “founded a company to look for a cure, and helped develop the drug that saved Megan’s life. Today she is 20 years old — and a sophomore at Notre Dame.” Trump highlights the story in order to call for reform of the Food and Drug Administration.
9:46 pm — This isn’t the sort of thing you’d expect to see from a Republican president, but it’s very much a populist message: “My administration wants to work with members in both parties to make childcare accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents have paid family leave, to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clear water, and to rebuild our military and our infrastructure.”
9:42 pm — Trump lays out his vision of Obamacare replacement. It still includes coverage for pre-existing conditions, health savings accounts, tort reform, taking on big pharma to bring down price of drugs, and allowing the ability to purchase insurance across state lines in order to create “a truly competitive national marketplace.”
House Democrats give Trump “Thumbs down” after he says he will repeal and replace Obamacare pic.twitter.com/BpPzkVTDfs
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
9:41 pm —
Corporate America may not like this speech, but focus groupers of both parties do not want them to leave the country.#JointAddress pic.twitter.com/ePtdtNJ0Mo
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 1, 2017
9:39 pm — Huge applause when Trump says he’s calling on Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. And he comes out against the individual mandate! “Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America.”
9:38 pm — Trump on his infrastructure plan: “To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital –- creating millions of new jobs.”
9:36 pm — Trump addresses immigration reform: “Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: it will save countless dollars, raise workers’ wages, and help struggling families –- including immigrant families –- enter the middle class. I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation’s security, and to restore respect for our laws.”
9:35 pm —
.@POTUS: We've defended the borders of other nations, while leaving our own borders wide open, for anyone to cross. https://t.co/OJYBoBsiIM pic.twitter.com/4cStKpGMRK
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 1, 2017
9:32 pm — Trump gets a laugh when he mentions his meeting with Harley Davidson executives. He makes the case for fair trade to protect American workers. “I believe strongly in free trade but it also has to be FAIR TRADE. The first Republican President, Abraham Lincoln, warned that the “abandonment of the protective policy by the American Government [will] produce want and ruin among our people.”
9:33 pm — Sad.
WATCH: Dems heckle Trump's "drain the swamp" line https://t.co/p53hLRFKel pic.twitter.com/uAbgRCpWj8
— The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2017
9:30 pm —
Not very many Democrats in this chamber pic.twitter.com/vPYy5Gq1lv
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
Justice Kagan not looking too happy pic.twitter.com/ee5xOzopK4
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
Make sure to keep this in mind during the #JointAddress. #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/FmCIyCtb04
— Planned Parenthood (@PPIAction) March 1, 2017
.#Trump notes, among his accomplishments so far, that he has "reaffirmed our unbreakable alliance with the State of #Israel." #trumpaddress
— Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 1, 2017
9:27 pm — Big standing ovation when he mentions he will appoint judges who will defend our Constitution. He points out that Maureen Scalia, the late Justice Scalia’s wife is the guest of First Lady Melania Trump. Applause at the mention of his SCOTUS nominee Judge Gorsuch.
9:26 pm — No equivocating in this language: “As promised, I directed the Department of Defense to develop a plan to demolish and destroy ISIS — a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women, and children of all faiths and beliefs. We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet.”
9:25 pm — He makes the case for vetting: “We have seen the attacks in France, in Belgium, in Germany and all over the world. It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur. Those given the high honor of admission to the United States should support this country and love its people and its values. We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America — we cannot allow our Nation to become a sanctuary for extremists.”
9:22 pm — Here is the Trump who won the election: “We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders. For that reason, we will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border. It will be started ahead of schedule and, when finished, it will be a very effective weapon against drugs and crime. As we speak, we are removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that threaten our communities and prey on our citizens. Bad ones are going out as I speak tonight and as I have promised.”
He calls out Dems directly:
“To any in Congress who do not believe we should enforce our laws, I would ask you this question: what would you say to the American family that loses their jobs, their income, or a loved one, because America refused to uphold its laws and defend its borders?”
9:20 pm — Sad…
Democrats laughing and hollering when Trump says he has begun to "drain the swamp of government corruption"
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 1, 2017
9:18 pm — Trump gets applause for mentioning he cleared the way for the Dakota Access Pipeline, and we’ll be using American steel on all the pipelines.
9:16 pm — He explains what he has already done to keep his promises to bring jobs back to the U.S. He also mentions the stock market bump and the cost cutting savings he’s already done. He notes the hiring freeze and the efforts to “drain the swamp” by putting a five-year ban on lobbying for former government officials and a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments. He also mentions his order to cut regulations.
9:13 pm — Trump sounds the same themes of his inaugural address and campaign — explaining the movement of the forgotten men and women who propelled his victory in order to “Make America Great Again” by putting Americans first. He gets a standing ovation.
9:10 pm — Trump opens with a unifying statement condemning the recent acts of anti-Semitism and hatred with the desecration of Jewish graves.
9:04 pm — And here he is. President Trump enters the Chamber. No applause from some Democrat lawmakers, just standing in stony silence. The Democrat women in white are notably silent.
9:00 pm — Here is the text of the prepared remarks:
Official Remarks: President Donald Trump’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress
President Donald Trump makes his maiden speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress. Below are the official remarks as prepared for delivery, provided to media by the White House Office of the Press Secretary:
TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:
Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and Citizens of America:
Tonight, as we mark the conclusion of our celebration of Black History Month, we are reminded of our Nation’s path toward civil rights and the work that still remains. Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a Nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.
Each American generation passes the torch of truth, liberty and justice –- in an unbroken chain all the way down to the present.
That torch is now in our hands. And we will use it to light up the world. I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart.
A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning.
A new national pride is sweeping across our Nation.
And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp.
What we are witnessing today is the Renewal of the American Spirit.
Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead.
All the nations of the world — friend or foe — will find that America is strong, America is proud, and America is free.
In 9 years, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our founding — 250 years since the day we declared our Independence.
It will be one of the great milestones in the history of the world.
But what will America look like as we reach our 250th year? What kind of country will we leave for our children?
I will not allow the mistakes of recent decades past to define the course of our future.
For too long, we’ve watched our middle class shrink as we’ve exported our jobs and wealth to foreign countries.
We’ve financed and built one global project after another, but ignored the fates of our children in the inner cities of Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit — and so many other places throughout our land.
We’ve defended the borders of other nations, while leaving our own borders wide open, for anyone to cross — and for drugs to pour in at a now unprecedented rate.
And we’ve spent trillions of dollars overseas, while our infrastructure at home has so badly crumbled.
Then, in 2016, the earth shifted beneath our feet. The rebellion started as a quiet protest, spoken by families of all colors and creeds -– families who just wanted a fair shot for their children, and a fair hearing for their concerns.
But then the quiet voices became a loud chorus — as thousands of citizens now spoke out together, from cities small and large, all across our country.
Finally, the chorus became an earthquake – and the people turned out by the tens of millions, and they were all united by one very simple, but crucial demand, that America must put its own citizens first … because only then, can we truly MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
Dying industries will come roaring back to life. Heroic veterans will get the care they so desperately need.
Our military will be given the resources its brave warriors so richly deserve.
Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways gleaming across our beautiful land.
Our terrible drug epidemic will slow down and ultimately, stop.
And our neglected inner cities will see a rebirth of hope, safety, and opportunity.
Above all else, we will keep our promises to the American people.
It’s been a little over a month since my inauguration, and I want to take this moment to update the Nation on the progress I’ve made in keeping those promises.
Since my election, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart, and many others, have announced that they will invest billions of dollars in the United States and will create tens of thousands of new American jobs.
The stock market has gained almost three trillion dollars in value since the election on November 8th, a record. We’ve saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing down the price of the fantastic new F-35 jet fighter, and will be saving billions more dollars on contracts all across our Government. We have placed a hiring freeze on non-military and non-essential Federal workers.
We have begun to drain the swamp of government corruption by imposing a 5 year ban on lobbying by executive branch officials –- and a lifetime ban on becoming lobbyists for a foreign government.
We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job‑crushing regulations, creating a deregulation task force inside of every Government agency; imposing a new rule which mandates that for every 1 new regulation, 2 old regulations must be eliminated; and stopping a regulation that threatens the future and livelihoods of our great coal miners.
We have cleared the way for the construction of the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines — thereby creating tens of thousands of jobs — and I’ve issued a new directive that new American pipelines be made with American steel.
We have withdrawn the United States from the job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership.
With the help of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, we have formed a Council with our neighbors in Canada to help ensure that women entrepreneurs have access to the networks, markets and capital they need to start a business and live out their financial dreams.
To protect our citizens, I have directed the Department of Justice to form a Task Force on Reducing Violent Crime.
I have further ordered the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, along with the Department of State and the Director of National Intelligence, to coordinate an aggressive strategy to dismantle the criminal cartels that have spread across our Nation.
We will stop the drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth — and we will expand treatment for those who have become so badly addicted.
At the same time, my Administration has answered the pleas of the American people for immigration enforcement and border security. By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars, and make our communities safer for everyone. We want all Americans to succeed –- but that can’t happen in an environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders.
For that reason, we will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border. It will be started ahead of schedule and, when finished, it will be a very effective weapon against drugs and crime.
As we speak, we are removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that threaten our communities and prey on our citizens. Bad ones are going out as I speak tonight and as I have promised.
To any in Congress who do not believe we should enforce our laws, I would ask you this question: what would you say to the American family that loses their jobs, their income, or a loved one, because America refused to uphold its laws and defend its borders?
Our obligation is to serve, protect, and defend the citizens of the United States. We are also taking strong measures to protect our Nation from Radical Islamic Terrorism.
According to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted for terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country. We have seen the attacks at home -– from Boston to San Bernardino to the Pentagon and yes, even the World Trade Center.
We have seen the attacks in France, in Belgium, in Germany and all over the world.
It is not compassionate, but reckless, to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur. Those given the high honor of admission to the United States should support this country and love its people and its values.
We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside America — we cannot allow our Nation to become a sanctuary for extremists.
That is why my Administration has been working on improved vetting procedures, and we will shortly take new steps to keep our Nation safe — and to keep out those who would do us harm.
As promised, I directed the Department of Defense to develop a plan to demolish and destroy ISIS — a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women, and children of all faiths and beliefs. We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet.
I have also imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran’s ballistic missile program, and reaffirmed our unbreakable alliance with the State of Israel.
Finally, I have kept my promise to appoint a Justice to the United States Supreme Court — from my list of 20 judges — who will defend our Constitution. I am honored to have Maureen Scalia with us in the gallery tonight. Her late, great husband, Antonin Scalia, will forever be a symbol of American justice. To fill his seat, we have chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch, a man of incredible skill, and deep devotion to the law. He was confirmed unanimously to the Court of Appeals, and I am asking the Senate to swiftly approve his nomination.
Tonight, as I outline the next steps we must take as a country, we must honestly acknowledge the circumstances we inherited.
Ninety-four million Americans are out of the labor force.
Over 43 million people are now living in poverty, and over 43 million Americans are on food stamps.
More than 1 in 5 people in their prime working years are not working.
We have the worst financial recovery in 65 years.
In the last 8 years, the past Administration has put on more new debt than nearly all other Presidents combined.
We’ve lost more than one-fourth of our manufacturing jobs since NAFTA was approved, and we’ve lost 60,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.
Our trade deficit in goods with the world last year was nearly $800 billion dollars.
And overseas, we have inherited a series of tragic foreign policy disasters.
Solving these, and so many other pressing problems, will require us to work past the differences of party. It will require us to tap into the American spirit that has overcome every challenge throughout our long and storied history.
But to accomplish our goals at home and abroad, we must restart the engine of the American economy — making it easier for companies to do business in the United States, and much harder for companies to leave.
Right now, American companies are taxed at one of the highest rates anywhere in the world.
My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.
We must create a level playing field for American companies and workers.
Currently, when we ship products out of America, many other countries make us pay very high tariffs and taxes — but when foreign companies ship their products into America, we charge them almost nothing.
I just met with officials and workers from a great American company, Harley-Davidson. In fact, they proudly displayed five of their magnificent motorcycles, made in the USA, on the front lawn of the White House.
At our meeting, I asked them, how are you doing, how is business? They said that it’s good. I asked them further how they are doing with other countries, mainly international sales. They told me — without even complaining because they have been mistreated for so long that they have become used to it — that it is very hard to do business with other countries because they tax our goods at such a high rate. They said that in one case another country taxed their motorcycles at 100 percent.
They weren’t even asking for change. But I am.
I believe strongly in free trade but it also has to be FAIR TRADE.
The first Republican President, Abraham Lincoln, warned that the “abandonment of the protective policy by the American Government [will] produce want and ruin among our people.”
Lincoln was right — and it is time we heeded his words. I am not going to let America and its great companies and workers, be taken advantage of anymore.
I am going to bring back millions of jobs. Protecting our workers also means reforming our system of legal immigration. The current, outdated system depresses wages for our poorest workers, and puts great pressure on taxpayers.
Nations around the world, like Canada, Australia and many others –- have a merit-based immigration system. It is a basic principle that those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially. Yet, in America, we do not enforce this rule, straining the very public resources that our poorest citizens rely upon. According to the National Academy of Sciences, our current immigration system costs America’s taxpayers many billions of dollars a year.
Switching away from this current system of lower-skilled immigration, and instead adopting a merit-based system, will have many benefits: it will save countless dollars, raise workers’ wages, and help struggling families –- including immigrant families –- enter the middle class.
I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: to improve jobs and wages for Americans, to strengthen our nation’s security, and to restore respect for our laws.
If we are guided by the well-being of American citizens then I believe Republicans and Democrats can work together to achieve an outcome that has eluded our country for decades.
Another Republican President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, initiated the last truly great national infrastructure program –- the building of the interstate highway system. The time has come for a new program of national rebuilding.
America has spent approximately six trillion dollars in the Middle East, all this while our infrastructure at home is crumbling. With this six trillion dollars we could have rebuilt our country –- twice. And maybe even three times if we had people who had the ability to negotiate.
To launch our national rebuilding, I will be asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States — financed through both public and private capital –- creating millions of new jobs.
This effort will be guided by two core principles: Buy American, and Hire American.
Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better Healthcare.
Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do.
Obamacare premiums nationwide have increased by double and triple digits. As an example, Arizona went up 116 percent last year alone. Governor Matt Bevin of Kentucky just said Obamacare is failing in his State — it is unsustainable and collapsing.
One third of counties have only one insurer on the exchanges –- leaving many Americans with no choice at all.
Remember when you were told that you could keep your doctor, and keep your plan?
We now know that all of those promises have been broken.
Obamacare is collapsing –- and we must act decisively to protect all Americans. Action is not a choice –- it is a necessity.
So I am calling on all Democrats and Republicans in the Congress to work with us to save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster.
Here are the principles that should guide the Congress as we move to create a better healthcare system for all Americans:
First, we should ensure that Americans with pre-existing conditions have access to coverage, and that we have a stable transition for Americans currently enrolled in the healthcare exchanges.
Secondly, we should help Americans purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded Health Savings Accounts –- but it must be the plan they want, not the plan forced on them by the Government.
Thirdly, we should give our great State Governors the resources and flexibility they need with Medicaid to make sure no one is left out.
Fourthly, we should implement legal reforms that protect patients and doctors from unnecessary costs that drive up the price of insurance – and work to bring down the artificially high price of drugs and bring them down immediately.
Finally, the time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across State lines –- creating a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring cost way down and provide far better care.
Everything that is broken in our country can be fixed. Every problem can be solved. And every hurting family can find healing, and hope.
Our citizens deserve this, and so much more –- so why not join forces to finally get it done? On this and so many other things, Democrats and Republicans should get together and unite for the good of our country, and for the good of the American people.
My administration wants to work with members in both parties to make childcare accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents have paid family leave, to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clear water, and to rebuild our military and our infrastructure.
True love for our people requires us to find common ground, to advance the common good, and to cooperate on behalf of every American child who deserves a brighter future.
An incredible young woman is with us this evening who should serve as an inspiration to us all.
Today is Rare Disease day, and joining us in the gallery is a Rare Disease Survivor, Megan Crowley. Megan was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, a rare and serious illness, when she was 15 months old. She was not expected to live past 5.
On receiving this news, Megan’s dad, John, fought with everything he had to save the life of his precious child. He founded a company to look for a cure, and helped develop the drug that saved Megan’s life. Today she is 20 years old — and a sophomore at Notre Dame.
Megan’s story is about the unbounded power of a father’s love for a daughter.
But our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan’s life, from reaching those in need.
If we slash the restraints, not just at the FDA but across our Government, then we will be blessed with far more miracles like Megan.
In fact, our children will grow up in a Nation of miracles.
But to achieve this future, we must enrich the mind –- and the souls –- of every American child.
Education is the civil rights issue of our time.
I am calling upon Members of both parties to pass an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children. These families should be free to choose the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school that is right for them.
Joining us tonight in the gallery is a remarkable woman, Denisha Merriweather. As a young girl, Denisha struggled in school and failed third grade twice. But then she was able to enroll in a private center for learning, with the help of a tax credit scholarship program. Today, she is the first in her family to graduate, not just from high school, but from college. Later this year she will get her masters degree in social work.
We want all children to be able to break the cycle of poverty just like Denisha.
But to break the cycle of poverty, we must also break the cycle of violence.
The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century.
In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone –- and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher.
This is not acceptable in our society.
Every American child should be able to grow up in a safe community, to attend a great school, and to have access to a high-paying job.
But to create this future, we must work with –- not against -– the men and women of law enforcement.
We must build bridges of cooperation and trust –- not drive the wedge of disunity and division.
Police and sheriffs are members of our community. They are friends and neighbors, they are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters – and they leave behind loved ones every day who worry whether or not they’ll come home safe and sound.
We must support the incredible men and women of law enforcement.
And we must support the victims of crime.
I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American Victims. The office is called VOICE –- Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests.
Joining us in the audience tonight are four very brave Americans whose government failed them.
Their names are Jamiel Shaw, Susan Oliver, Jenna Oliver, and Jessica Davis.
Jamiel’s 17-year-old son was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant gang member, who had just been released from prison. Jamiel Shaw Jr. was an incredible young man, with unlimited potential who was getting ready to go to college where he would have excelled as a great quarterback. But he never got the chance. His father, who is in the audience tonight, has become a good friend of mine.
Also with us are Susan Oliver and Jessica Davis. Their husbands –- Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis –- were slain in the line of duty in California. They were pillars of their community. These brave men were viciously gunned down by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record and two prior deportations.
Sitting with Susan is her daughter, Jenna. Jenna: I want you to know that your father was a hero, and that tonight you have the love of an entire country supporting you and praying for you.
To Jamiel, Jenna, Susan and Jessica: I want you to know –- we will never stop fighting for justice. Your loved ones will never be forgotten, we will always honor their memory.
Finally, to keep America Safe we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war and –- if they must –- to fight and to win.
I am sending the Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the Defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.
My budget will also increase funding for our veterans.
Our veterans have delivered for this Nation –- and now we must deliver for them.
The challenges we face as a Nation are great. But our people are even greater.
And none are greater or braver than those who fight for America in uniform.
We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero –- battling against terrorism and securing our Nation.
I just spoke to General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.” Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him.
To those allies who wonder what kind of friend America will be, look no further than the heroes who wear our uniform.
Our foreign policy calls for a direct, robust and meaningful engagement with the world. It is American leadership based on vital security interests that we share with our allies across the globe.
We strongly support NATO, an alliance forged through the bonds of two World Wars that dethroned fascism, and a Cold War that defeated communism.
But our partners must meet their financial obligations.
And now, based on our very strong and frank discussions, they are beginning to do just that.
We expect our partners, whether in NATO, in the Middle East, or the Pacific –- to take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost.
We will respect historic institutions, but we will also respect the sovereign rights of nations.
Free nations are the best vehicle for expressing the will of the people –- and America respects the right of all nations to chart their own path. My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America. But we know that America is better off, when there is less conflict — not more.
We must learn from the mistakes of the past –- we have seen the war and destruction that have raged across our world.
The only long-term solution for these humanitarian disasters is to create the conditions where displaced persons can safely return home and begin the long process of rebuilding.
America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align. We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict.
We want peace, wherever peace can be found. America is friends today with former enemies. Some of our closest allies, decades ago, fought on the opposite side of these World Wars. This history should give us all faith in the possibilities for a better world.
Hopefully, the 250th year for America will see a world that is more peaceful, more just and more free.
On our 100th anniversary, in 1876, citizens from across our Nation came to Philadelphia to celebrate America’s centennial. At that celebration, the country’s builders and artists and inventors showed off their creations.
Alexander Graham Bell displayed his telephone for the first time.
Remington unveiled the first typewriter. An early attempt was made at electric light.
Thomas Edison showed an automatic telegraph and an electric pen.
Imagine the wonders our country could know in America’s 250th year.
Think of the marvels we can achieve if we simply set free the dreams of our people.
Cures to illnesses that have always plagued us are not too much to hope.
American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream.
Millions lifted from welfare to work is not too much to expect.
And streets where mothers are safe from fear — schools where children learn in peace — and jobs where Americans prosper and grow — are not too much to ask.
When we have all of this, we will have made America greater than ever before. For all Americans.
This is our vision. This is our mission.
But we can only get there together.
We are one people, with one destiny.
We all bleed the same blood.
We all salute the same flag.
And we are all made by the same God.
And when we fulfill this vision; when we celebrate our 250 years of glorious freedom, we will look back on tonight as when this new chapter of American Greatness began.
The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us.
We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts.
The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls.
And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action.
From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears –-
inspired by the future, not bound by the failures of the past –-
and guided by our vision, not blinded by our doubts.
I am asking all citizens to embrace this Renewal of the American Spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country. And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment and —
Believe in yourselves.
Believe in your future.
And believe, once more, in America.
Thank you, God bless you, and God Bless these United States.
9:01 pm — Some pregame talking points from the Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL)…
Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls attention to anti-Semitic incidents https://t.co/2ONQNd3Z3Z via @politicofl pic.twitter.com/JoVkYuFN9S
— POLITICO (@politico) February 27, 2017
8:59 pm — The VA Secretary Shulkin is the “designated survivor” tonight.
8:58 pm — No surprise…
Ginsburg will skip Trump's address to Congress: report https://t.co/dIw9bCxw4e pic.twitter.com/YrBJi49BsB
— The Hill (@thehill) March 1, 2017
8:58 pm — The First Lady has entered to applause. And then the cabinet.
8:55 pm — Democrat women are donning “suffragette white”…
For tonight’s #JointSession, our suffragette white represents our commitment to defending women’s rights now and always. #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/pzlinet5Xa
— Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) February 28, 2017
8:45 pm — From the White House Press Pool’s Anita Kumar:
Motorcade departed the White House at 8:34 pm on cold, rainy night. POTUS is en route to the Capitol to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress.
WATCH: President Trump departs White House for #JointAddress #JointSession pic.twitter.com/lxA8RoO2ql
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 1, 2017
8:35 pm — Breitbart’s Adelle Nazarian reports on the events at the anti-Trump protest tonight:
Approximately 300 progressives braved the rain Tuesday evening to attend a rally resisting President Donald Trump ahead of his first joint address to Congress. Speakers from the event included the ACLU, DailyKos, Food & Water Watch, MoveOn.org, Our Revolution, National Nurses United, and others.
Rosie O’Donnell also headlined the event where she called for continued resistance against the president.
O’Donnell read from the Declaration of Independence, saying, “Whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government.” She added, “That is why we are here.”
“This is not Russia. To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, ‘Nyet! Sir, nyet! nyet! nyet! nyet!'”
“No we won’t. We have seen what you have done, sir. We have seen your connection with Russia. The game is over. The Internet rules,” O’Donnell said.
She added, “He lies! He lies! He lies! He lies!” O’Donnell chanted, until several other women in the crowd repeated her words.
“And it’s about time they all started saying that, instead of it appears as if he hasn’t been speaking the truth. Cut it down to the least-common-denominator like he does,” she said, later adding that they were going to go “down and dirty like Donald Trump.”
“You know what the truth is? A very handsome conservative man stopped me on my way up with his iPhone, to ask me with his very charming, Irish, 30-year-old face, if George Soros has paid me to come here. And I said, ‘Sir I have never met George Soros, but he seems like a lovely man. One day I’d like to share a souvlaki with him.'”
She said she’s only met Trump twice. One at his wedding to Marla Maples where she said Trump “shook the hands of the guests at the wedding as he walked down the aisle to take his vows. Warning! Warning! Warning Will Robinson!” O’Donnell said.
She added, “We will get him out! Thank you, peace and don’t fear the rain.”
8:19 pm —
Bernie Sanders reacts to Trump's excerpt, "time for trivial fights is behind us": "I hope he's right" #Trumpaddress https://t.co/PUrSrV6YH7
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 1, 2017
8:18 pm —
Per Fox News’ John Roberts, excerpts from Trump’s speech show the president will focus on a broad array of issues. “My budget will also increase funding for our veterans. Our veterans have delivered for this nation and now we must deliver for them,” the president will say, per Roberts.
“We cannot allow a beachhead of terrorism to form inside of America. We cannot allow our nation to become a sanctuary for extremists,” Trump will also say.
On Obamacare, per Roberts, Trump will say: “Tonight I’m also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs and at the same time provide better health care.”
The president will also call for stronger immigration enforcement. “By finally enforcing our immigration laws, we will raise wages, help the unemployed, save billions of dollars and make our communities safer for everyone,” President Trump will say, according to Fox’s Roberts.
8:07 pm — Some speech excerpts trickling out already, including excerpts from the Democrats’ response to Trump’s address. There seems to be some dispute as to how long the speech is expected to run.
I'm told @POTUS speech to Congress will be about 45 minutes long. Applause breaks may take it longer. @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 28, 2017
Trump speech expected to run 1 hour and 15 minute later tonight, we are told.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 28, 2017
Democratic response excerpt: Pres. Trump "needs to understand that people may disagree with him – but that doesn’t make them his enemies." pic.twitter.com/NFpFqAbKYW
— David Goodman (@davidgoodmanFBN) March 1, 2017
8:00 pm — Breitbart’s Adelle Nazarian and Lee Stranahan reported from the scene of the anti-Trump protest led by Rosie O’Donnell that took place at Lafayette Park in D.C. across from the White House.
Stranahan notes that some of the signs on display at the protest were provided by MoveOn.org (note the writing on the bottom right of the sign):
