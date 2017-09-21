Surabian on Luther Strange: ‘How Can He Drain the Swamp When He Literally Is the Swamp?’

Former White House political adviser Andy Surabian joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday to talk about the rally for Judge Roy Moore that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former deputy adviser to President Trump, will headline Thursday in Montgomery, Alabama, as well as the race in general.

Surabian said of candidate Luther Strange, “He’s going around town claiming that he’s going to drain the Swamp. How can he drain the Swamp when he is literally the Swamp?”

“We’re talking about a big-time former lobbyist here – a former corporate lobbyist,” he continued. “We’re talking about someone in the pocket of Mitch McConnell. Why do you think Mitch McConnell and his allies are spending seven, eight, nine million dollars to help elect this guy? A man who, by the way, wasn’t even elected to the seat,” said Surabian.

Strange was appointed to fill the seat when former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions was made attorney general.

There is more on Thursday’s Palin-Gorka rally for Judge Moore here:

Per the press release announcing the event details, the Great America Alliance’s bus tour stop and rally in Montgomery will begin on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Train Depot at 300 Water Street in Montgomery. The rally will broadcast the debate between the conservative Moore and the establishment-backed Strange to the crowd. Local Alabama conservative radio host Matt Murphy is expected to appear at the event as well, and within 30 minutes of the close of the debate Murphy, Palin, Gorka, and many other high-profile conservatives are expected to speak at the rally—as well as Moore.

