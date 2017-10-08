SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry on VP Pence Walking Out of Colts Game: ‘Every Right to Leave When Flag Is Disrespected’

The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn8 Oct 20170

Now free from the constraints of her former liberal bosses at ESPN, Britt McHenry is free to say what she wants. What she wanted to say on Sunday about Vice President Pence walking out of a Colts game, would definitely have not pleased her former employers.

Vice President Pence walked out of the Colts-49ers game in Indianapolis after 23 members of the 49ers staged a protest during the national anthem. After walking out, Pence tweeted:

After retweeting the VP’s tweet, McHenry weighed-in with her own thoughts:

This is also undeniably true:

When challenged by a Twitter user:

Sounds like time well-spent. McHenry was laid-off by ESPN in April of 2016. Since then, she’s implied that her separation from the company had to do with her conservative politics.

