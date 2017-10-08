Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry on VP Pence Walking Out of Colts Game: ‘Every Right to Leave When Flag Is Disrespected’

Now free from the constraints of her former liberal bosses at ESPN, Britt McHenry is free to say what she wants. What she wanted to say on Sunday about Vice President Pence walking out of a Colts game, would definitely have not pleased her former employers.

Vice President Pence walked out of the Colts-49ers game in Indianapolis after 23 members of the 49ers staged a protest during the national anthem. After walking out, Pence tweeted:

advertisement

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

After retweeting the VP’s tweet, McHenry weighed-in with her own thoughts:

Those saying #Pence should have known players would kneel, perhaps players should know the Vice President was in attendance & show RESPECT. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) October 8, 2017

This is also undeniably true:

Besides the flag, perhaps #Pence realized he was watching the #Colts & #49ers (combined for 1 win). Don't blame anyone for walking out. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) October 8, 2017

When challenged by a Twitter user:

Spent time with my father. https://t.co/sReYkEtqjA — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) October 8, 2017

Sounds like time well-spent. McHenry was laid-off by ESPN in April of 2016. Since then, she’s implied that her separation from the company had to do with her conservative politics.