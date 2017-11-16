Report: South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team Declines President Trump’s Invite to the White House

by Dylan Gwinn16 Nov 20170

A report surfaced on Thursday evening, that the South Carolina women’s basketball team, declined President Trump’s invite to the White House.

According to Doug Feinberg of the AP:

Lady Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley went on to explain the team’s reasoning for not going to the White House. Sort of:

By saying the team will not “be able to attend,” because they have to “practice,” in order to make sure they get their invitation to the “2018 NCAA Tournament.” That allows the Lady Gamecocks to say that their decision to not go to the White House has nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with basketball practice.

That strategy, in addition to being strongly disingenuous, has the unfortunate result of making Staley’s team political orphans. The left can’t truly embrace them because, while they refused Trump’s invite, they didn’t say they’re not going for political reasons. And the right can’t embrace them because they refused the invite, most likely for political reasons, but didn’t have the guts to say so.

Kind of a weirs strategy.


