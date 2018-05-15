Hedge fund manager David Tepper is set to become the newest NFL team owner after paying a record $2.2 billion to buy the Carolina Panthers. However, his addition amongst the league’s majority owners brings yet another Trump hater into a business that has seen fans abandoning it in droves due to left-wing sensibilities.

Tepper’s latest attack on Trump came as he spoke before a first-year business school class at Carnegie Mellon University, Sports Illustrated reported.

Speaking of Trump, Tepper said, “Whether I like the person or not I’m not going to get into that — although I did call him a demented, narcissistic scumbag. And if you look up demented, narcissistic scumbag, you’ll see my name calling Trump that. Just Google those three words.”

In 2016, just before Election Day, Tepper also hinted that he thought Donald Trump would be bad for the U.S. economy if he were to be elected to the White House mainly because Tepper felt that Trump was not a charitable giver.

“One thing I do with my wife, this is a thing called the Golden Rule. It has nothing to do with investments — nothing to do with investments,” Tepper exclaimed. “It says do unto others as you would have others do unto you. And that’s not being done with Trump — not at least on the good side. It just was a turning point. That’s my upbringing. I can’t help it. I can’t take it anymore. And when you lie about that stuff, and you lie about fundamental beliefs.

“Listen, Trump masquerades as an angel of light, but he is the father of lies, especially concerned with charity or good deeds,” the billionaire continued.

Tepper complained that Trump did not give any charitable contributions to victims of Hurricane Sandy.

“During the financial crisis, during Sandy, [Trump did] not [give] one dime, and I know this for fact — not conjecture — not one dime to one major food bank or one major pantry in Jersey during Sandy,” Tepper told CNBC according to SI. “You can’t tell me this is a charitable, giving person. When you live in these places, and you are living with your people, and you’re supposedly a multi-billionaire and not one dime [donated] for the people in their greatest hour of need.”

Tepper also claimed that he feared Trump might start a nuclear war if he became president if not merely tank the economy.

“This is a guy, and you talk about calamity, this is a guy that has to remind himself on the podium to stay on message,” Tepper said before the election. “‘Stay on message, Donald. Stay on message.’ The reason people are nervous about this guy is, is he going to get in the Oval Office and say, ‘Don’t press that button, Donald. Don’t press that red button.’ It could be dangerous. I don’t want a guy that talks like that to himself after he’s reminding himself to stay on message.

“It makes people nervous. And that’s economics. If the world’s destroyed, I don’t have anything. So that’s not good for me,” the new NFL owner then concluded.

Ultimately, Trump did win the election and contrary to Tepper’s expectations that the economy would tank thanks to his election, the economy is now booming, America has never seen lower unemployment rates, and the Dow has reached multiple highs since January of 2017.

In addition, a 2017 report found that Donald Trump’s foundation doled out $10.9 million to charity and that Trump himself had given $2.9 million of his own money to various causes.

