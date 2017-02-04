Texas Sheriff Releases 39 Criminal Aliens in First Two Days of Sanctuary Policy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite the loss of state law enforcement grants, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez followed through and released 39 criminal aliens during the first two days of her sanctuary policy.

Records obtained by Breitbart Texas from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office revealed that “Sanctuary Sally” released 37 criminal aliens from custody on February 1. Two more criminal aliens were released on the following day. The sheriff’s office stated that Sheriff Hernandez declined 191 immigration detainers that were received by her office before February 1. Eight more immigration detainers received after February 1 were also declined. The sheriff also declined four requests from immigration officials to be notified of the pending release of the criminal aliens in her custody.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sheriff Hernandez did not refuse all requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Thirty immigration detainers that were received by her office before the February 1 change in policy were honored by the office. The sheriff accepted three immigration detainers that were received after her policy went into effect on February 1. She also accepted two requests for notification of pending release.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the lawless actions of the Travis County sheriff Tweeting, “This is why I declared banning sanctuary cities an emergency. Texas will hammer Travis County.”

This is why I declared banning sanctuary cities an emergency. Texas will hammer Travis County. #txlege #tcot https://t.co/SWVDiZlZBd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 2, 2017

Governor Abbott moved on the day of the sheriff’s sanctuary county policy announcement and stripped state grants from the department, Breitbart Texas reported. Travis County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kristen Dark confirmed the move by the sheriff to protect criminal aliens from federal officials will cost the taxpayers of Travis County $1.5 million this year. She also confirmed the sheriff is aware her department could also lose federal law enforcement grants if the Department of Justice certifies the county is not cooperating 100 percent with immigration officials under existing federal law.

Breitbart Texas requested information on what crimes the released aliens were charged with. Dark replied that information could only be obtained via an open records act request.

Abbott received quick support for his message on Twitter. @TDNeliton Tweeted, “Thank the Lord, for leaders like you sir. Be Blessed!”

@GregAbbott_TX @statesman Thank the Lord, for leaders like you sir. Be Blessed! — ForgottenWarriorOps (@TDNeliton) February 2, 2017

@PistolPacknMimi also messaged her support Tweeting, “Thank you Governor! You’re doing a great job.”

Not everyone was pleased with Abbott’s actions and comments. Self-described “liberal New Yorker suffering in Texas,” @LynnFromNYC Tweeted, “Very unchristian of you.”

Greg Johnson, @lsoX2017 humorously Tweeted, “Don’t worry Greg…. We’ll vote you out J.”

To which @MajorPayne320 replied, “Your party is on its death bed, explain how you are going to do this with the Gov won the popular vote by 70%.”

@IsoX2017@GregAbbott_TX@statesman Your party is on its death bed,explain how you are going to do this when the Gov won the pop vote by 70% — MajorPayne (@MajorPayne320) February 2, 2017

The Texas Legislature is currently debating bills that would outlaw sanctuary jurisdictions in Texas. On Thursday, the Texas Senate held hearings in the Senate Chamber on SB 4, a bill offered by State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock). Hundreds of people testified before the Senate Committee on State Affairs in a session that lasted until midnight, Breitbart Texas’ Lana Shadwick reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.