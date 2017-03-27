Immigrant Accused of Child Rape Disappears after Posting Bond

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Guatemalan national accused of raping a minor has disappeared after being allowed to post bail.

Gabino Vargas-Perez, a 20-year-old legal resident whose parents live in Guatemala, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl whom he was dating after stalking her for months at Central High School, according to KETV News.

The victim’s aunt told KETV that the teen reported the stalking to school officials but nothing was done. The administration says they have no records of the reports.

After Vargas-Perez and the victim began dating, he took the teen to his home to meet his family. The girl alleges that Vargas-Perez took her upstairs and raped her after she repeatedly told him she did not want to have sex.

When charges were filed against Vargas-Perez in December 2016, he was allowed to post a $5,000 bail from jail. Vargas-Perez paid the bond and then disappeared.

“I’m really frustrated, I’m really mad at the situation, at the law,” the aunt of the victim told KETV News in an interview.

“Her emotion, personal emotion, she’s doing really bad,” she continued.

Meanwhile, a family member of Vargas-Perez told KETV anonymously that “He’s not in the country anymore.”

Nebraska Judge Jeffrey Marcuzzo, who set Vargas-Perez’s bail at only $5,000, has a history of setting low bonds for illegal immigrants accused of heinous crimes.

Eswin Mejia, a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras, was handed a bond of $5,000 after allegedly killing 21-year-old Sarah Root while he was street racing, Breitbart News reported.

After posting bond, Mejia disappeared and has not been found.

Just a day before being killed in the car accident, Root had graduated from Bellevue University with a 4.0 GPA.

Vargas-Perez has a warrant out for his arrest.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.