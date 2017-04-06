Sanctuary Cities Release 65 Criminal Aliens Wanted by ICE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sanctuary jurisdictions across the country released 65 criminals wanted by immigration authorities. New York led the nation in this week’s report after releasing 14 criminals with immigration holds.

During the week of February 11-17, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials issued 2,868 immigration detainer notifications to 11 separate jurisdictions. ICE officials issued the highest concentration of detainers to jurisdictions in California and New York, according to the Declined Detainer Outcome Report, attached below.

During the period of this report, sanctuary cities released 65 criminal aliens currently under ICE detainers. ICE reports the declined detainers regardless of the date of issuance. Facilities in the state of New York topped this week’s report having released 14 criminals under detainer requests. Those include violent criminals with charges or convictions for sexual assault with carnal abuse (2), robbery, assault, possession of a weapon, intimidation, and the sale or possession of dangerous drugs. The jails released other criminal aliens with charges or convictions for larceny, violation of a court order, and DUI.

New Mexico released the second highest number of criminal aliens in this report. Multiple counties in NM released 12 criminal aliens including one let go from Lea County with a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. The facilities released other inmates with charges or convictions for battery, assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, DUI, dangerous drugs and selling marijuana.

California followed with the release of 11 criminal aliens with charges or convictions for weapons, domestic violence, sexual assault, assault, and drug possession.

The report indicates the release of 10 criminal aliens with immigration detainers, all of which from Travis County (Austin). Travis County Sheriff “Sanctuary Sally” Hernandez released inmates with charges or convictions for domestic violence, assault, burglary, drug possession, and larceny.

The released criminal aliens reported citizenship statuses from Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Peoples Republic of China, Philippines, Somalia, and the former USSR.

The report details the policies of the various jurisdictions that interfere with immigration officials in the course of their duties. The report covers a one-week period and lags by six weeks.

Officials indicated the number of issued detainers would continue to increase over the next few reports because of the issuance of the requests to jurisdictions with known sanctuary policies. Under the Obama Administration, ICE officials had stopped issuing detainers to jurisdictions known not to be cooperating.

