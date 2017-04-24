Illegal Immigrant Driver Intentionally Killed Bicyclist, Police Say

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal immigrant in a small North Carolina town intentionally hit and killed a bicyclist with his car, according to police.

Genaro Muniz-Padilla, an 18-year-old illegal immigrant, allegedly struck 42-year-old Jamica Williams with his vehicle after the two were involved in a previous altercation, according to the Johnston County Report.

According to eyewitness reports, Muniz-Padilla was upset with Williams after he allegedly made a comment to a woman living nearby. Williams took off on his bike shortly thereafter.

Muniz-Padilla was allegedly angered by the comment and followed Williams and confronted him. Eventually, police say, Muniz-Padilla got into his car and intentionally struck Williams.

First responders came to the scene and took Williams to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Williams had just recently moved back to the small town of Kenly to be closer with his family and was recently hired for a new job.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart Texas that Muniz-Padilla was in the U.S. illegally and the agency currently has a detainer on him, where he may be deported if released from prison for any reason.

Muniz-Padilla is being charged with second-degree murder.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.