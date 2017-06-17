Immigration Patriots ‘Thrilled’ About Trump Tossing Out DAPA

After President Trump’s administration announced it would toss out an Obama-era amnesty program for up to five million illegal aliens, pro-American immigration hawks are cheering as they have a new-found hope in the White House.

In a joint statement, Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) amnesty program would officially be tossed out.

Immigration patriots say that are “thrilled” by the major immigration decision.

“NumbersUSA and its 8 million activists are thrilled that Secretary Kelly has rescinded the DAPA amnesty, partially fulfilling one of President Trump’s key campaign promises,” NumebersUSA’s Chris Chmielenski said in a statement.

Chmielenski said that by the Trump administration ending the DAPA amnesty program, American workers have been spared having to compete with more immigrants in a scarce American job market.

“Although this unconstitutional executive amnesty had been temporarily blocked by the courts, it threatened to issue 5 million new work permits to illegal aliens who would mostly compete with low-skilled American workers who still face double-digit unemployment rates and declining wages,” Chmielenski continued.

Breitbart Texas covered the trial in South Texas in Judge Andrew Hanen where the judge not only blocked the order but had harsh words for Obama Administration lawyers.

President of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) Dan Stein praised Trump’s decision to end DAPA as a win for the rule of law.

“Yesterday’s action by the administration also acknowledges that granting de facto amnesty to millions of people who knowingly violated U.S. immigration laws is also bad public policy that harms the interests of the American people and encourages more illegal immigration,” Stein said in a statement. “Many working class Americans voted for President Trump because of his promise to combat illegal immigration and secure U.S. jobs for American workers. They are the major beneficiaries of this action.”

Though the Trump administration kept their promise on throwing out the Obama-era amnesty program, it has been less active in ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which essentially gives amnesty to young illegal aliens.

In his statement praising Trump, Chmielenski asked the White House to keep their campaign promise and end the DACA program.

“We hope President Trump now will keep his entire promise by ordering an end to the Obama Administration’s other unconstitutional amnesty, the DACA program which continues to issues new work permits to those here illegally,” Chmielenski said.

Stein issued a similar statement on DACA, saying the program was just as legally questionable and hurtful to Americans as DAPA.

“Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), granted to more than 780,000 illegal aliens who arrived in the U.S. as minors, was a similar example of an executive overreach that was based on the same flawed legal principle,” Stein said. “Clearly, DACA raises the same legal questions that ultimately resulted in the termination of DAPA. This calls into question the legitimacy of DACA as well.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.