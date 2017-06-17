Photo of Texas Firefighters Comforting Children Goes Viral

A photograph of two Amarillo, Texas, firefighters comforting children involved in a car crash is going viral. The photo shows the two men providing comfort to a little girl and boy who were passengers in a car that crashed. The children were not injured in the crash but appeared to be distraught.

“It’s not always just medical treatment we provide,” Amarillo Fire Department officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Here is a photo of firefighters Sam Berry and Jared Davis providing emotional support to two (uninjured) young children that were involved in a vehicle accident recently.”

The photograph took off on Facebook, garnering thousands of reactions, hundreds of shares, and dozens of comments.

‘I’m a firm believer that compassion is a form of medicine,’ seven-year firefighting veteran Jared Davis told KFDA CBS 10. “Every guy on the job has probably done this, we just happened to get photographed.”

Firefighter Sam Berry (seen holding the little girl with a stuffed rabbit) said “It’s just what we do.” He then admitted it was “cool to see” the photo being shared.

Facebook users responded with praise for the two Texas Panhandle firefighters.

