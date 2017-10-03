Border Patrol Agents Arrest MS-13 Member, Violent Fugitives in Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested violent felons, an MS-13 gang member, and a wanted child rapist after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the McAllen Station arrested a man on Thursday shortly after he crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas. The agents took the man to the station for processing where they discovered he is a native of Honduras. A records check on the man revealed the man is also a known member of the “notoriously deadly Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13,” Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Robert Rodriguez wrote in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas.

Two days later, agents assigned to the Weslaco Station captured a man after he crossed the border near Pharr, Texas. The agents processed the man at the station and learned the Guatemalan national is a wanted fugitive. Police from Stamford, Connecticut, previously issued a warrant for the man who is wanted for sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The Guatemalan national will be turned over to Connecticut police for prosecution on the charges.

Agents working in Rio Grande City arrested another illegal alien later that same day. He crossed the border near the town of Roma, Texas, agents reported. After taking the Mexican national to the station for processing, agents were notified by officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives that the criminal alien is a fugitive. Records revealed the Mexican national is wanted in Houston, Texas, on charges of attempted murder. Texas Rangers took custody of the Mexican man and transported him to Harris County (Houston).

The actions of the Border Patrol agents in three separate communities along the border stopped three violent criminal aliens from successfully re-entering the United States where they would likely carry out additional crimes.