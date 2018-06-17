Human Stash House Raided in Texas Border Town

Immigration agents teamed up with Border Patrol agents and Eagle Pass Police Department officer to remove 47 illegal immigrants from a stash house located near the Mexican border. The raid also resulted in the arrest of three U.S. citizens on charges of human smuggling.

Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided a suspected human smuggling stash house on June 47 where they removed 47 illegal aliens and arrested three U.S. citizens who are suspected of operating the stash house. The ICE agents partnered with Border Patrol agents and officers from the Eagle Pass Police Department to conduct the operation after receiving a tip about the suspected smuggling operation, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

During the initial operation targeting the suspected human smuggling stash house, agents arrested 35 illegal aliens from Columbia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua, officials stated. Once inside the home, the agents also arrested three U.S. citizens who are suspected of operating the stash house and smuggling operation.

A subsequent investigation discovered that 12 additional illegal immigrants from this stash house had been picked up earlier in the day by Border Patrol agents.

Public awareness of the dangers faced by migrants who are warehoused in these stash houses appears to be leading to the shutting down of an increasing number of stash houses all along the Rio Grande River border area, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Breitbart Texas has been reporting extensively on the number of human smuggling stash houses and the abuses of the migrants being stored like cargo.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has promised a crackdown on people who illegally cross the border and those who prey upon them as human smugglers.

“If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you — it’s that simple. If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, we will prosecute you,” Sessions said earlier this month.