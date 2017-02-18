Skip to content

Melania Trump: No Matter What the Opposition Is Saying, I Will Act in the Best Interest of All of You

by Breitbart TV18 Feb 20170

First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband before his speech in Melbourne, FL on Saturday.

After saying the Lord’s Prayer, Trump said, “The America we envision is one that works for all Americans, and where all Americans can work and succeed, a nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide. I will always stay true to myself, and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me. I will act in the best interest of all of you. I’m committed to creating and supporting initiatives near to my heart, which will have impacts on women and children all around the world.”

