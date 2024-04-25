Teenage Daughter of Billionaire Slack Co-Founder Reported Missing in California

The daughter of billionaire Slack co-founder Steward Butterfield was reported missing on Monday in California when her mother contacted authorities.

Sixteen-year-old Mint Butterfield was last seen on Sunday evening in Bolinas, and her mother, Flickr founder Caterina Fake, reported her missing the following day, the New York Post reported Thursday.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 I don’t ask for your help often, but I need it now…my friend’s 16-year-old has gone missing. Please spread this far and wide, and if you have any information about their whereabouts, call the number on this flyer. pic.twitter.com/CPIbwf2Ik4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 23, 2024

Officials with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said that before the teenager’s disappearance, she had been living with her mother and was enrolled at a private boarding school in Napa.

In an announcement on Nextdoor posted on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office shared details about the case:

Mint has brown/reddish curly hair and their eyebrows are pierced. They were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots. They possibly had a gray suitcase with them. Mint is approximately 5’0″ tall and 100 lbs. It is believed Mint headed to the San Francisco area after running away.

The teenager is believed to have gone to the city’s Tenderloin district, where residents recently sued the city to remedy problems in the area, such as illegal drug use, violence, and homelessness, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage shows numerous homeless people on the sidewalks, which are littered with used syringes and even human waste:

The plaintiffs in the case do not want monetary damages. An attorney in the case, Matt Davis, explained:

They demand an end to the rampant illegal street vending and from the squalor and misery that exists throughout their neighborhood because the city has decided that people in the throes of addiction can live and die on the Tenderloin’s streets.

The Post article noted that the missing teenager “allegedly has a history of substance abuse and has been known to frequent the Tenderloin,” adding that she is the couple’s only child.

“Fake and Stewart Butterfield married in 2001 but divorced in 2007 — the same year their daughter was born,” the report said.