Atlantic’s Goldberg: I’m ‘Not Confident’ Trump Can Handle ‘Matters of Life and Death’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” while discussing the Trump administration’s position on North Korea, The Atlantic Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg said he was “not confident yet” that the administration could handle a crisis.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Goldberg said, “I come back to this general conversation about the way the Trump administration does things. On some levels, on Gorsuch, it is smooth, on healthcare they are having a reasonable debate, but the question is, on matters of life and death I am not confident yet that these guys can and a crisis because remember nothing really has happened yet in the Trump administration. There has been no terror attacks, nothing of North Korean magnitude so remains to be seen.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN